iLobby Unveils Beta Version of First Social Debate and Lobbying Platform for Small Business

Menlo Park, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/25/2013 --iLobby released an early version of its grassroots-lobbying platform. Dubbed a “Political Persuasion Platform", the web site caters to small businesses and trade associations. It offers an open community debate platform and constituent mapping to make it easy for users to advance their cause. Using the power of technology and social networks, iLobby intends to give constituents in any Congressional District the same voice as any special interest group.



How it Works



Voters can join iLobby for free and begin to engage on issues that matter to them. They can debate issues, add arguments or simply vote to express support.



iLobby differs from political blogs and petition sites in that it combines crowdsourcing with crowd-funding to create an actionable solution. Users fund winning debates and the proceeds are used to hire a lobbyist of their choice.



“The problem for the average American or small business owner is that they have been left out of the political dialog," said Founder John Thibault. “This platform brings that within reach and makes lobbying accessible and affordable for everyone."



Lobbyist Matching for the Little Guy



The platform also helps voters build an effective coalition of other like-minded voters in districts where influence on their particular issue is wielded. From there voters are matched with lobbyists, effectively creating an ad-hoc coalition around an issue. As users become more politically engaged this will serve them by empowering individual voters to let their Member of Congress know what they think in a way that will actually influence law makers. “In theory, the tyranny of the minority would be diminished," said Thibault.



The debate platform is available on the web and a mobile version is in development.



About iLobby

Founded in 2012, iLobby’s mission is to connect voters with lobbyists to change laws. People use iLobby to debate issues, seek resolution to political problems in the world, and to discover, share and express what is important to them at http://www.ilobby.co.