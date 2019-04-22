IM Action Is Among Best Digital Marketing Companies in Belarus

Minsk, Belarus -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/22/2019 --IM Action is proud to announce that its digital marketing expertise has been recognized by Clutch in Q1 2019. In 2018, our company made it on the list of leading B2B service providers in Belarus and Russia.



Our agency managed to climb to the top of the peer agencies list due to the extensive expertise of our team and client-centric approach: we pay accurate attention to the client's online needs and tailor our digital marketing strategies to help them scale online fast.



The range of services we provide includes:



- consulting and online strategy development;

- web analytics;

- search engine optimization;

- pay-per-click advertising;

- content marketing;

- social media optimization;

- mobile marketing.



Clutch is a world-recognized directory for B2B companies that gathers real opinions of customers on the agencies they have worked with. The Clutch platform includes thousands of companies in various tech fields. Each firm has an overall rating which indicates its performance level and client satisfaction. Through extensive research and methodology, Clutch selects the top firms according to their niche, services, and strategies. Then they analyze the data with a look at each company's ability to deliver quality results to their customers. The following criteria are taken into consideration by Clutch:



- client feedback;

- work quality;

- services offered;

- market presence.



The success of our business partners is the primary focus for us. We value any opportunity to make our mark in the digital marketing industry. Having such a high position on Clutch local rating that is based largely on feedback from our clients is especially rewarding.



About IM Action

IM Action is an international digital marketing agency with considerable expertise in the United States and European online spaces. We use proven strategies and follow search engines and overall business ethics principles in our work.



Our customers are both startups and seasoned market players from various industries, including IT companies, SaaS products and IoT startups. Due to the strong analytical skills of our team and well-established communication processes, we are able to drive our clients' online growth and ensure lasting results in getting business value for them.