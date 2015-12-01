I.M Organized App Launch Makes Doing and Keeping an Inventory More Efficient Than Ever

Miami, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/01/2015 --Making the inventory process seamless, orderly, and phenomenally organized a new app launch creates an all-in-one solution. The I.M Organized Inventory Management app is a cataloging tool that makes individuals and businesses more efficient. Equipped with a barcode scanner and voice activation features the app allows users to inventory items manually, with a scan, or dictation. It then stores all the newfound information in the cloud for easy retrieve-ability.



Available in the App Store and on Google Play, the inventory app is an exceptional answer for home or business. Excellent for keeping track of everything from insurance claims to itemized moving lists, the I.M Organized app keeps users conveniently apprised. It does this with a high-quality barcode scanner to scan QR codes, CDs, DVDs, books, medicines and NDC codes. Convenient voice dictation allows users to act like an adjuster and record inventory for later transcription. The labeler creates labels for storage boxes, the inventory manager shares the items' location with others for free.



Marie Belmont CMO of I.M Organized, Inc. said of the apps launch, "We made the app's functionality so easy everyone can use it. It's perfect for a military relocation checklist, for retail store tracking, documenting restoration projects and insurance claims. It literally is a one-stop-shop management tool regardless of the job's size."



For more information visit www.imorganizedapp.com.



About I.M Organized, Inc.

I.M Organized, Inc. is the developer of the I.M Organized Inventory Management app. The app is an all-in-one inventory planner and management tool that helps users make and save an inventory of items and label boxes for inventory tracking. The I.M Organized app will keep a list of inventoried goods safely in cloud storage and will export a report in .CSV format via email of every item inventoried.



