Tampa, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/26/2014 --Is it possible to look dramatically younger and feel great in just a few days, without letting anyone know what you have done? It is if you're a patient of Dr. Rich Castellano. Double Board-certified facial plastic surgeon, Dr. Rich Castellano is refashioning the plastic surgery industry with an innovative and highly successful approach to facelifts known as the ImageLift.



The ImageLift is comparable to a traditional 'full' facelift, a procedure that has gained popularity over recent years as advancements in medicine and technology make it possible for patients to achieve natural-looking results that are long-lasting (unlike the less invasive mini-lift which requires regular maintenance.) Traditional facelifts typically take 4 to 6+ hours to perform, use general anesthesia and can yield a recovery time of three to eight weeks.



Through his experience, steady hand and finger-on-the-pulse of new technology, Dr. Castellano has perfected a less invasive way to perform the same procedure without the use of general anesthesia, staples or drains. Because Castellano can complete the surgery in about two hours, he is able to use a local anesthetic which has far fewer risks and side effects than general anesthesia. This cuts recovery time considerably and is safer.



The ImageLift procedure is performed with the 1440 ComboLyte laser, a new line of specialized equipment that addresses three primary issues of the face and neck: loss of skin laxity, sagging muscles, and excess skin. While traditional facelift procedures provide tightening and removal of excess skin, they do not focus on laser technology to treat the under-surface of the skin which is crucial to achieving a natural look. "I'm just putting things back where they originally were." states Dr. Castellano, "This technology offers great long-term results with improved safety and a quicker return to activities."



About Dr. Castellano

Rich Castellano, M.D. is an experienced facial rejuvenation artist and innovator, whose technological innovations and specialized approach give him a reputation as a highly referred facial plastic surgeon. As the Founder/Medical Director of ImageLift® Dr. Castellano has performed over 10,000 laser and cosmetic treatments, making him one of the most experienced facial plastic surgeons in the U.S. today. ImageLift® has been designated as a National Center of Excellence and Dr. Castellano regularly trains doctors, providers, and students in his specialized techniques. He is best known in the media for pioneering the use of google glass in facelift surgery and has been a guest on The Daily Buzz, FOX, NBC, ABC, CBS, and numerous other media outlets.