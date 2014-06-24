ImageLift Publishes Examination of Laser Lipolysis Benefits and Ideal Candidates

Tampa, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/24/2014 --Dr. Rich Castellano of ImageLift, Tampa cosmetic surgery practice, has published a casual discussion of the pros and cons of laser lipolysis and what type of patient may best benefit from the procedure. ImageLift’s laser lipolysis treatment is a non-surgical, minimally-invasive cosmetic procedure which tightens the sagging skin of the patient’s neck and facial areas. Laser lipolysis occurs when laser light is used to create a tightening underneath the skin surface. This treatment is highly effective at eliminating the unsightly fatty tissues which cause a loosening and sagging of the skin in these target areas. Among the newest innovations in facial plastic surgery, laser lipolysis does not require post-treatment stitches, since there is no scalpel used at all. The nature and minimal-invasiveness of the treatment often results in same-day release and return to normal activity for the patient.



During the laser lipolysis procedure, a tiny fiber laser is inserted underneath the outer skin surface. Sweeping gently back and forth allows the laser fiber to come in contact with the targeted fatty cells, surrounding tissue and skin. This causes the unwanted fat cells to rupture and drain and the targeted collagen shrinks, resulting in a tightening of the skin and a reduction in fat. Since each patient has unique needs and goals when considering cosmetic procedures, it’s important to weigh these factors during consultation to determine with the doctor which procedure is the right one. ImageLift considers every patient’s situation and provides guidance toward the most beneficial approach. Often, laser lipolysis is a viable option, based on a person’s goals, anatomy, and budget. For some patients, laser lipolysis is a valuable method for reducing smile lines and wrinkles on the cheeks and around the mouth.



Laser lipolysis achieves years-long results for most patients. The patient’s sculpted neck and jowl area remains improved long after surgery due to the effectiveness of the thermal skin-tightening laser fiber technique. As fat is melted, collagen production is stimulated, providing a firmer tissue less prone to inhabitation by the build-up of fatty cells over time. The results of laser lipolysis are impressive considering the lack of any type of stitching or cutting of skin. Additional laser tightening treatments could be prescribed for enhanced results, depending on the patient. ImageLift physicians are double board-certified facial plastic surgeons and as such are experts in applying laser lipolysis treatments for lasting, positive results. To learn more about laser lipolysis and the full line of ImageLift cosmetic procedures, visit them online at www.imagelift.com.