ImageLift to Become National Center for Excellence and Training in Long-Lasting Wrinkle Filler Procedure

Tampa, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/26/2014 --ImageLift, a cosmetic surgery clinic in Tampa, Florida, is in the process of becoming a national center for excellence and training in the Artefill® facial filler procedure. Artefill® is the only FDA-approved filler for smile lines that does not break down and become absorbed back into the body over time. That makes it one of the longest-lasting non-surgical methods to be proven effective in treating wrinkles around the mouth. The double-board certified cosmetic surgeons at ImageLift are experts both in performing and teaching the Artefill® procedure.



The Artefill® procedure offered by ImageLift is most commonly used to soften the creases that appear around the mouth with age, also known as smile lines or nasolabial folds. A reduction in the severity of these wrinkles should be visible immediately following the treatment, with more dramatic results coming after one or two additional injections. Once the treatments are complete, patients can expect results for up to five years.



To minimize the potential for adverse effects, all ImageLift patients are given a basic skin test to determine if they are good candidates for the procedure. Once a patient is cleared to receive the Artefill® treatment, a short appointment is scheduled. Most people experience little to no discomfort and can resume normal activities as soon as they leave the office. Any swelling and redness around the injection site will typically go away within hours of the procedure having been completed.



About ImageLift

ImageLift is a plastic surgery center in Tampa, Florida. Their cosmetic services include facelifts, non-surgical volumizing fillers, and skin smoothing treatments such as Botox and laser resurfacing. Their practice is led by Dr. Rich Castellano, board certified plastic surgeon and one of nation’s most experienced and respected facial rejuvenation specialists. To find out more, visit http://www.imagelift.com.