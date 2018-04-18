iMagic Games Crowdfunding with SeedInvest; Led by MicroProse Software Founder

Cary, NC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/18/2018 --iMagic Games Inc., a division of iEntertainment Network Inc., has launched the iMagic Leadership Teams' third successful game company with Crowd Funding at SeedInvest.com for investors who want to participate in the rapid growth of the new iMagic Games.



Visit https://www.seedinvest.com/imagicgames/seed, make a Free Account, search for iMagic Games and read the plan to grow another successful game company based on the Leadership Team's over 150 years of game company management at great game companies like Electronic Arts, Activision, MicroProse Software and more. The Leader Team has also started, founded, and taken public two game companies with great games like Sid Meier's Civilization, F-15 Strike Eagle, Tom Clancy's Red Storm Rising, and more, and plans to accomplish that excellence and growth again.



The Leadership Team has announced partnerships with Discovery Communications (https://corporate.discovery.com/), and its Investigation Discovery TV Channel (ID), (https://www.investigationdiscovery.com/), for three murder/mystery games to be co-marketed to their known TV audiences. iMagic Games has partnered with Gamaga Ltd., (http://www.gamaga.com/) to produce these original games for Discovery. iMagic also has a contract to do a Superhero action game for Valiant Entertainment, a comic book company, with a new movie starring Vin Diesel as Bloodshot to be released in 2019.



For Investigation Discovery, iMagic will release the first of three planned murder mystery games, Red Crimes: Hidden Murders, Season I, in July 2018. Season II is expected to launch in October 2018, to the over 1.2 million viewers of ID channel every night in Primetime.



Gamaga's early releases have received world-wide recognition generating very significant revenues. Banana Kong achieved over 130 Million downloads. Gamaga's recent simulation game, Operate Now Hospital, has generated over 15 million downloads in its first twelve months. iMagic expects Red Crimes: Hidden Murders to continue this excellent download and revenue generation success.



About iMagic Games

iMagic Games, Inc., (www.iMagicGames.com), staff publishes retail, online, and mobile games and have developed more than 150 successful games since 1982. Many of these games have sold more than 1,000,000 copies - including the world-famous Sid Meier's Civilization, Gunship, F-15 Strike Eagle, M1 Tank Platoon and more.



About Discovery Communications

Discovery Communications satisfies curiosity and captivates super fans around the globe with a portfolio of premium nonfiction, lifestyle, sports and kids content brands including Discovery Channel, TLC, Investigation Discovery, Animal Planet, Science and Turbo/Velocity, as well as OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network in the U.S., Discovery Kids in Latin America, and Eurosport, the leading provider of locally relevant, premium sports and Home of the Olympic Games across Europe.



For more information, please visit www.discoverycommunications.com.



Gamaga, founded 2009, is Chile's biggest independent games company. Gamaga has an enviable track record of producing significant value creation and return on investment



