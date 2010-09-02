Imagine Bella Academy Chooses Food Service Provider

Wickliffe, Ohio -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/02/2010 -- Normandy Catering and Party Center is awarded the food service contract for Imagine Bella Academy.



Normandy Catering and Party Center, a prominent catering and food service company in the Cleveland area since 1978, was awarded the food service contract for Imagine Bella Academy on Wednesday, August 25. The general manager, Ryan Baker has been working closely with Stacey Saunders-Jackson, to bring impeccable food service, and healthy food choices to the Bella Academy.



Linda Carmigiano, President of Normandy Catering and Party Center, has over 40 years experience developing unique and exciting menus that help entice children to make healthier food choices.

This year at Imagine Bella Academy, Normandy Catering will be providing fresh, innovative meals that will exceed Ohio school meal requirements at a competitive rate.



Established in 1978, Normandy Catering has been a leader in the food service industry, serving over 100,000 meals annually. Normandy’s executive chef Dave Hahner creates dishes that utilize fresh, seasonal ingredients from local growers. These meals provide high-quality nutrition and incredible taste.



