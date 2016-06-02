Los Angeles, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/02/2016 --Imagine Sober Living, a high-end safe living environment where the wealthy and renowned can recover in dignity and discretion from addiction, trauma, and eating disorders has opened in Brentwood, Calif. and is now accepting referrals.



Imagine Sober Living is the brainchild of acclaimed British television host and producer Rianna Scipio, whose long and distinguished career at the BBC beamed her image into the living rooms of households across the UK. So when alcoholism took her down, she had more to contend with than just getting sober. Rianna needed a safe place where she could risk living without the celebrity mask and learn how to navigate the world as a person who could solve her own problems without the need to self-medicate.



"I felt caged by my celebrity status. Ultimately, the separation, the loneliness and the disjointedness between my private and public life became unbearable," Scipio said. "I needed to unmask before I could tap into my deepest truth about what was killing me. The Francophile style estate of Imagine Sober Living is the perfect place to do just that."



Featuring large bedrooms with gleaming hardwood floors and four-poster beds, some with private balconies, and a light-filled meditation room, guests can soak in the beautiful indoor/outdoor Southern California lifestyle. Imagine is a bespoke living environment appropriate for anyone from the celebrity to the businesswoman and those with inherited wealth.



"My journey as a celebrity in recovery offers a unique perspective on the kinds of challenges our clients face. At Imagine, clients can step back from their busy careers and schedules and the high-pressure demands of big business, from the money machines and the fans that consume them. In partnership with individually curated treatment programs and experts in the area, they reveal their truth and heal in ways they can't in the outside world. Ultimately, what you get for your money is freedom and that's priceless," Scipio said.



Media Contact:

Rianna Scipio

media@imaginesliving.org

323-217-5895

www.imaginesoberliving.com