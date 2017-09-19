Imagine Tech LTD Launches Edge iPhone Case on Indiegogo to Smartly Up the Ante on Connectedness

Warsaw, Poland -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/19/2017 --Designed to keep intentionality at the fore, the new must-have for a smartphone has arrived on Indiegogo. Enjoying a successful September 12th launch with over 50% of the required funding raised, the Edge iPhone case is all about staying up to speed. And stay up to speed it does. This unassuming little kicker not only gives an iPhone a charge, but it also gives its users the potential to color code notifications. Now, specified notifications can give a subtle visual alert that indicates who they've come from. With detail at the core of its functionality, the Edge smartcase for iPhone signals like a well-informed rainbow at the user's command.



The Edge, at a svelte +4.9mm, can pair multiple social media, text, email, phone and schedule notifications and display them using the case's built-in LED system. Controlled by an app, a thin line of specified color, depending on the origin of the notification, illuminates the phone's side. A wide range of colors helps the user know who is reaching out and why. Cutting distractions and the time-consuming need to unlock one's iPhone, the case is the ultimate multi-tasker. With a 2600 mAh battery capacity, it also extends the iPhone battery life and provides a customizable recharge with a built-in wireless charging feature.



Tom Kruszczynski, CEO of Imagine Tech LTD, said of the Edge, "Our smartphone case is worthy of the smartphone it houses. In a hurried world, it lets busy people read between the lines and stay focused. You can set precise times for specific notifications from contacts across multiple platforms all designated by your own customizable colors. You'll never miss what matters most again."



To support the Edge iPhone case on Indiegogo visit this link.



About Imagine Tech LTD

Founded in 2016 by CEO, Tom Kruszczynski, Imagine Tech is based in Warsaw, Poland. The company provides the marketplace with highly-functioning smartphone accessories that make technology more personal and useful. Their flagship product is the Moto Z Mod which garnered media attention and collected over $45,000 via a crowdfunding project on Indiegogo.



