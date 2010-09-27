Imaging Advantage Commences Radiology Services at Legacy Mount Hood Medical Center

Santa Monica, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/27/2010 -- Imaging Advantage LLC, the nation’s leading provider of comprehensive radiology practice management solutions to hospitals, imaging centers and radiology groups, is pleased to announce the successful launch of diagnostic radiology services at Legacy Mount Hood Medical Center in Gresham, Oregon, a 115-bed full-service community hospital offering, among other services, advanced treatments in cancer care, cardiac care, orthopedic care, surgery and emergency care.



At Legacy Mount Hood Medical Center, Imaging Advantage’s radiologists are providing a comprehensive range of imaging services, including subspecialty interpretations. In addition, Imaging Advantage is providing Legacy Mount Hood Medical Center with “final” reads on a 24/7/365 basis, bringing vital support to the hospital’s Emergency Department.



Imaging Advantage launched services at Legacy Mount Hood Medical Center with only two weeks’ advance notice. Said Gretchen Nichols, chief administrative officer at Legacy Mount Hood Medical Center, “A two-week implementation is virtually unprecedented. With Imaging Advantage, we have found a partner who shares our institutional values and sense of urgency, enabling us to efficiently provide world-class patient care to the community in East County.”



Rico Cayetano, vice president of imaging and outpatient services for Legacy Health, stated “Legacy Health will be partnering with Imaging Advantage to significantly expand the scope of radiology services at the hospital. The radiology landscape at Mount Hood Medical Center is about to change for the better. We look forward to a long-term, successful relationship with our new strategic partner.”



About Imaging Advantage

Imaging Advantage is the nation’s leading provider of comprehensive radiology practice management solutions to hospitals, imaging centers and radiology groups, with an unparalleled track record in building, optimizing and growing radiology practices across the country. Imaging Advantage’s mission is to deliver world-class patient care, while simultaneously producing measurable, transformative operational and financial improvements for its clients.



Imaging Advantage’s client facilities range from community hospitals to metropolitan Level 1 trauma centers. The company has a team of over 100 board-certified, fellowship-trained radiologists covering the entire range of radiology subspecialties, augmented by an exclusive, worldwide services contract for 3D image processing from Massachusetts General Hospital Radiology. These assets enable Imaging Advantage to leverage resources on a national level, bringing a breadth and depth of service that no local group or teleradiology firm can match. Imaging Advantage is headquartered in Santa Monica, California with offices in Dallas, Texas and Toledo, Ohio. For more information, please visit http://www.imaging-advantage.com.



About Legacy Mount Hood Medical Center

Legacy Mount Hood Medical Center is a 115-bed full-service community hospital affiliated with Legacy Health, the largest locally owned, nonprofit health system in the Portland, Oregon metropolitan area. For more information, please visit http://www.legacyhealth.org.



Please direct all inquiries to:



Media Relations

Imaging Advantage LLC

1505 4th Street

Santa Monica, California 90401

T: (800) 914-9789

F: (800) 858-9348

E: media@imagingadvantage.com

http://www.imaging-advantage.com

