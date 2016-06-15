Imaging Technologies Direct LLC, Dba ITD Print Solutions, Moves World Headquarters

Los Angeles, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/15/2016 --Imaging Technologies Direct LLC, dba ITD Print Solutions, has recently moved its world headquarters from Carson, CA to newly renovated offices in close proximity to Los Angeles International Airport. The new address is 5220 Pacific Concourse Drive, Suite 300, Los Angeles, California 90045.



Imaging Technologies Direct LLC (ITD) is a retailer of printer and computer supplies, including the industry leading Rhinotek® brand of printer supplies, which ITD acquired in 2008 from the former Rhinotek Computer Products, Inc.



ITD's Rhinotek® toner cartridges are built to meet or exceed the performance specifications of those from the original manufacturers, which provides ITD's customers worldwide with high–quality and cost-effective solutions for their printing supplies requirements. Rhinotek® cartridges also use recycled materials to help reduce solid waste, which is particularly significant for customers in private or public organizations with high-volume printer usage.



For more information visit: www.itdprintsolutions.com.



