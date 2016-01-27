Imaginings Creative Enterprises, LLC Launches Website Offering Period Clothing and Props for Medieval and Renaissance Live Action Role Players

Lomita, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/27/2016 --Lisa Wells is proud to announce the creation and launch of her new website venture, http://www.ImaginingsCreations.com. The website offers a wide selection of quality period clothing and props that can be used by live action role players who like to re-enact the renaissance and medieval eras. Wells was inspired to start her website by her own experience as a member of the Society for Creative Anachronism. She used to regularly participate in renaissance fairs, dressing up in period clothing that she made herself. She built her website as a way to give back to this community by providing a place where people could find the best quality products for their next battle or quest.



There are many excellent period clothing choices and props featured within the merchandise of ImaginingsCreations.com. The website offers products including medieval shirts and gowns, renaissance weapons, medieval era clothing, and much more. The website offers high quality weapons and armor that can be used by individuals who want to be involved in good old fashioned melees. The weapons and armor offer superior style and safety. In the future, Wells will continue to look for the highest quality items to make sure that live action role players are able to find exactly what they are looking for.



Providing a website that is committed to quality customer service is very important to Wells regarding ImaginingsCreations.com. Wells has a lot of experience with these different products and with the medieval and renaissance faires, especially. She can relate to both the diehard role players and those who dabble in this occasionally. With her experience, she hopes to be able to provide quality products and valuable information about the products to each of her customers. She will operate the website with a great deal of understanding toward her customers.



To complement the main website, Wells is also launching a blog located at http://www.Ren-FaireItemsBlog.com.



The blog will cover topics related to role playing in the medieval and renaissance eras. She will be writing about the history of the era, upcoming event news on fairs across the country, new products to be offered on her website, and tips and trends. The purpose of the blog is to provide quality information to help customers with role playing so they can be more prepared for their next adventure.



About ImaginingsCreations.com

ImaginingsCreations.com, a division of Imaginings Creative Enterprises, LLC, is owned and operated by Web entrepreneur Lisa Wells.



Lisa Wells

http://www.ImaginingsCreations.com

310-530-4237



iePlexus, Inc.

http://www.iePlexus.com