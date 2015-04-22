IMB Academy Holding an Eskrima Seminar This April

Torrance, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/22/2015 --IMB Academy is holding an Eskrima seminar this coming April 25 at the IMB Academy building. Eskrima is a martial art which focuses on combat with sticks and is derived from a Spanish word which means fencing. This martial art originated in the Philippines where it is a national sport. Eskrima or also known as "Arnis" uses the idea of fighting using weapons such as sticks. The seminar will be taught by Richard Bustillo, head of the IMB Academy and 11th degree CacoyDoce Pares Black Belter who happens to be one of the original students of Bruce Lee.



Those who are interested in learning the art may attend the seminar for a fee of $30 per non-member while members are required to pay $20. The event will last for three hours, and will start at 12 noon until 3 in the afternoon.The seminar is designed for all enthusiasts and current students regardless the level of skill level. Three topics are going to be tackled in the event, allotting an hour for every topic. Topics include Angel Cabales Cinco TeroEskrima, Villabrille or Largusa Kali and CacoyDoce Pares Eskrima.



Participants with Eskrima sticks are advised to bring their own to the seminar. Eskrima sticks can also be borrowed on the event location but only a limited number will be available. For those who wish, Eskrima sticks can be purchased at the day of the event. Only cash or check will be accepted for payment to both seminar fee and merchandise purchased. For more information regarding the seminar, interested participants may check out their flyers at http://www.imbacademy.com/wp-content/uploads/2015/04/4-25-15-eskrima-seminar.pdf



The event will be held at the IMB Academy which is located in 22109 S. Vermont Ave, Torrance, CA 90502. IMB was previously recognized by the Black Belt Industry as the Best 1996 Eclectic Martial Art School in the country.



To know more about IMB Academy and the courses they are offering, visit their website at http://www.imbacademy.com/



About IMB Academy

IMB Academy or International Martial arts Boxing, is a school that offers martial arts program and based in Los Angeles. It was awarded by the Black Belt Industry as the Best 1996 Eclectic Martial Art School in the country. IMB Academy was founded by Richard Bustillo and also acts as the Chief Instructor.



For interested parties, contact Richard Bustillo at 310-787-8793 or send an e-mail at press@imbacademy.com. IMB Academy's headquarters is located in 22109 S. Vermont Ave, Torrance, CA 90502.