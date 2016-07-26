Immigrants from El Salvador Granted Extended Temporary Protection Status

Tampa, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/26/2016 --On July 8, 2016, the Secretary of Homeland Security issued an 18-month extension on the Temporary Protection Status (TPS) of all eligible nationals and those without nationality but who last resided in El Salvador before arriving to the U.S. TPS recipients will need to re-register before Sept. 6, 2016 and will be required to file several forms, regardless of whether or not they wish to extend or obtain their Employment Authorization Document (EAD). Fees are not applicable on the TPS form but are required for extensions of the EAD. Fee waivers are available with appropriate supporting documentation.



For those applying for an extension of TPS or Deferral of Deportation read more information about it here: http://www.ask2amigo.com/en/immigration/



Time Period and Forms Required for the Extension of TPS Status



All eligible persons with El Salvadorian nationality, as well as those persons who had lived in El Salvador for an extended period of time immediately before their arrival to the United States, can apply for an 18-month TPS extension during the 60-day application period from July 8th to Sept. 6th, 2016. The status extension will remain effective until March 9, 2018.



U.S. Citizens and Immigration Services (USCIS) encourages all eligible persons to file for this extension as soon as possible as opposed to waiting until the end of the application period.



Available Extensions of Employment Authorization



In addition to the extended TPS eligibility, Extensions of Employment Authorization (EAD) are available for the same 18-month time period. An additional form must be sent to the USCIS during the same 60-day application period for all persons eligible for the TPS extension, regardless of whether or not they want to obtain an EAD. All currently existing EAD's of people eligible for the TPS extension will automatically be extended for a 6-month period ending March 9, 2017.



Required Forms and Fees



People currently eligible for TPS must complete the following forms to receive their 18-month extension:



- The Application for Temporary Protection Status, form I-821; no fees are required for those extending their current TPS status.



- The Application for Employment Authorization, form I-765, even for those that do not wish to obtain an EAD. Fees are only required when seeking an extension on a current EAD, but a fee waiver request with appropriate supporting documentation is an acceptable alternative.



- For all persons 14 years of age or older, the biometric services fee, or a fee waiver request with supporting documentation, must be filed.



Work with a Professional Attorney



The immigration process can be confusing and complex. Working with a qualified immigration attorney is the best way to ensure your application will be approved in a timely manner.



About Ask2Amigo Law Firm

Founding attorney Armando Edmiston is a Tampa FL based lawyer specializing in immigration law. The immigration attorneys at Ask2Amigo Law Firm have over 25 years of experience handling immigration, criminal defense, family, and personal injury law. Call to schedule a complimentary consultation.