Immigration Advisors in Vancouver Say Government Looking to Fill Labour Shortage

The report states that in the first quarter of 2019, job vacancies reached more than 500,000, an increase of more than 40,000 positions over the same period in 2018. One of the reasons that employers are facing labour shortages is the country's ageing population.



As experienced immigration advisors in Vancouver, the team at Racer Immigration comprehend that immigration is a crucial factor to support healthy economic growth in Canada. In order to tackle this challenge, the federal government decided to support programs regarding immigration in Canada to raise levels over the next three years. The government believes that this strategy might be the key component to growth, which will translate into more economic-class immigration programs.



According to Statistics Canada, almost half of the stunning job vacancies were spread across three main sectors:



- Health care and Social assistance Manufacturing and Accommodation Food Services

- Manufacturing and Accommodation

- Food Services



Both Ontario and BC have seen more job vacancies sitting unfulfilled. For Ontario, the shortages are impacting the health care and social assistance, retail trade, professional, scientific and technical services, and accommodation and food services sectors. Meanwhile, BC is struggling to fill positions related to transportation and warehousing and scientific and technical services.



Statistics Canada's report held that almost 80% of job vacancies in the referred period were for permanent positions, meaning jobs that are expected to last as long as the employee wants it. According to the institution, permanent employment "is often associated with higher wages, more benefits, and training offered by the employer than temporary employment."



