Immigration Lawyers in Canada Share Strategies when Facing a Refusal

Vancouver, BC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/14/2021 --The Canadian Immigration Lawyers at Sas & Ing regularly consult with people who have been refused applications to Canada whether temporary or permanent, overseas or from within Canada. In most cases, a re-application is possible. For more, go to https://canadian-visa-lawyer.com/overcoming-a-previous-refusal-tips-for-success/



Succeeding with immigration goals is a long-term process. Seeking the assistance of an experienced and competent immigration professional when re-submitting an application is highly recommended.



1) Don't go it alone.

The immigration process is complicated. The advice that Immigration, Refugees, and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) posts on its website is often not detailed. A professional can work to interpret requirements and put together a proper application.



2) Tell the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth!

Telling the truth in immigration applications is imperative. One of the most common reasons for dismissal is failing to disclose a previous refusal--in Canada or ANY OTHER COUNTRY! For our most recent blog about the perils of misrepresentation see this link: The Perilous Nature of Misrepresentation.



3) Get the full picture

Getting to "yes" means understanding the refusal. The IRCC uses form letters in most cases that just provide the decision but not the actual reasons. For productive insight, it's necessary to get the officer's notes in the Global Case Management System (GCMS). This makes it possible to address and provide evidence addressing the previous officer's concerns.



4) Come up with a strategy

With the GCMS notes, it's time to develop a strategy to overcome the refusal. This can take weeks, months, and in some cases, years. It may require going back to school, improving language proficiency, or overcoming a five-year misrepresentation ban.



5) Don't give up

Persistence pays off. While most applications will result in success with a second application, there are rare cases when success takes three or four tries. The key is always showing authentic intent and a willingness to do what is necessary to achieve immigration goals.



Receiving a "no" is never enjoyable, but as Canadian immigration lawyers, this is not uncommon when the goal is residence in a new country. The tips above come from years of experience in dealing with immigration officers and learning the way that they approach immigration applications.



As in most things in life, commitment and effort usually achieve the desired final result. For more on this topic please see our previous blog: Getting to 'Yes' – A Guide to Reapplying for Visas. To learn more about securing permanent residency in Canada, contact the Vancouver Immigration lawyers at Sas & Ing by calling 1-604-689-5444.



About Sas & Ing Immigration Law Centre

Sas & Ing Immigration Law Centre has over 30 years of continued in-depth and comprehensive expertise in most aspects of Canadian Immigration practice. Sas & Ing have facilitated applications to Citizenship and Immigration Canada (CIC), Service Canada and Canada Border Services Agency. Catherine & Victor work closely with other lawyers specializing in Business, Employment, Tax, and Real Estate to provide comprehensive legal advice to companies and individuals as they navigate the regulatory requirements necessary for temporary or permanent establishment in Canada.



For additional information, please visit canadian-visa-lawyer.com or call (604) 689-5444



Sas & Ing Immigration Law Centre

Catherine Sas

(604) 689-5444

Company website: canadian-visa-lawyer.com