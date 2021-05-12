Immigration Lawyers in Vancouver Discuss New Pathways Open to Temporary Workers

Vancouver, BC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/12/2021 --As a firm of Immigration lawyers in Vancouver, the team at Sas & Ing have good news for prospective immigrants to Canada. On April 16, 2021, Canada's Immigration Minister, The Honorable Marco Mendicino announced new, progressive pathways to Canadian Permanent Residence status for up to 90,000 temporary workers in health care, and in essential occupations as well as international graduates who are currently in Canada. For more, go to: https://canadian-visa-lawyer.com/minister-announces-new-pathway-to-canadian-permanent-residence-for-temporary-workers-and-international-graduates/



The new policies extend to temporary foreign workers in 40 health-care-related occupations, such as nurses, social workers, and doctors, as well as workers in 95 other occupations, which include a variety of essential occupations ranging from cashiers to caregivers to factory workers. Recognizing that the Covid-19 pandemic has compromised Canada's economic growth, the new policies aim to appreciate those foreign nationals already in Canada who have been actively contributing to our economy during this challenging time.



In October 2020, IRCC announced the 2021-2023 Immigration Levels Plan to support our economic recovery through increasing immigration to Canada. IRCC announced a target of 401,000 foreign nationals would be granted Canadian Permanent Residence in 2021. These new policies are designed to assist in meeting these immigration targets.



Under the newly announced pathways for essential temporary workers and skilled international graduates, IRCC intends to grant permanent residency to 90,000 eligible applicants currently in Canada. Temporary workers wanting to take advantage of the new pathway are required to have a minimum of 1 year of full-time or equivalent part-time Canadian work experience within the previous three years. Work experience must be in a recognized health care profession or other listed essential occupation.



International graduates must show completion of an eligible Canadian post-secondary program within the previous 4 years, completed no earlier than January of 2017.



Applicants will be able to submit their applications electronically to IRCC as of May 6, 2021, until November 5, 2021, or until the maximum intake caps have been reached.



IRCC will be accepting 90,000 applications under the following categories:



1. Temporary workers in health care: 20,000 applications will be accepted



2. Temporary workers in other selected essential occupations: 30,000 applications will be accepted



3. International graduate students: 40,000 students will be accepted.



In addition to the 90,000 new immigrants under these pathways, the Minister is also is encouraging French-speaking nationals or bilingual candidates to apply under these streams as the intake limits will not apply to them. This initiative is in line with the Federal Government's goal of supporting French-speaking communities and retaining French-speaking nationals who are living and working outside Quebec.



Although Covid-19 has created uncertainty for many foreign nationals, the new immigration pathways allow prospective immigrants to create a rewarding future for themselves in Canada. Temporary workers employed in the healthcare field and skilled international graduates have been and will continue to be essential to Canada's economic growth and, in turn, Canada is undeniably committed to supporting them by opening these new pathways to Canadian permanent residence.



About Sas & Ing Immigration Law Centre

Sas & Ing Immigration Law Centre has over 30 years of continued in-depth and comprehensive expertise in most aspects of Canadian Immigration practice. Sas & Ing have facilitated applications to Citizenship and Immigration Canada (CIC), Service Canada and Canada Border Services Agency. Catherine & Victor work closely with other lawyers specializing in Business, Employment, Tax, and Real Estate to provide comprehensive legal advice to companies and individuals as they navigate the regulatory requirements necessary for temporary or permanent establishment in Canada.



For additional information, please visit canadian-visa-lawyer.com or call (604) 689-5444



Sas & Ing Immigration Law Centre

Catherine Sas

(604) 689-5444

Company website: canadian-visa-lawyer.com