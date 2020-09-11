Dallas Immigration Attorneys Encourage All Eligible to File Immigration Applications with USCIS Before Fees Increase

Dallas, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/11/2020 --Starting October 2nd, USCIS fees will be significantly rising. Attorneys at Davis & Associates are encouraging all eligible to file their application with USCIS as soon as possible.



Because USCIS's budget must be covered by people seeking immigration benefits and not taxpayers, they reassess their fees every few years to ensure their financial stability. It's been almost 4 years since the last fee increase in 2016.



Of particular note would be the fee changes for political asylum applications (in the past, they were fully subsidized by other filing fees), as well as the 345 percent increase to form N-470. The N-470 is used by someone wishing to be outside the US while preserving their continuous presence for naturalization purposes. Similarly, the Naturalization application will increase by 83%---the new fee will be $1,170.



USCIS is also changing some of its policies. Previously, in certain instances, USCIS was including employment authorizations and travel permits as a courtesy based on other applications paid. Starting October 2nd, these applications will require their own fee and will no longer be provided complimentary.



Individuals may review USCIS fee changes on the Davis & Associates website.



Davis & Associates understands the burden immigration fees can put on families and encourage families and businesses to file cases before October 2nd when possible to avoid the fee increase.



In addition, the law firm offers free immigration consultations for family immigration cases where applicants may ask questions and get a quote for services.



Davis & Associates has a robust immigration practice including adjustment of status, green card, immigration appeals, deportation, asylum, citizenship, and a vast portfolio of business immigration services.



