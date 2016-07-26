Imminent to Be Kind Launch to 'Revolutionize Good Deeds'

Prague, Czech Republic -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/26/2016 --To Be Kind, an online portal aiming to connect do-gooders with those in need across the globe, is preparing for launch after kicking off its crowdfunding campaign through Indiegogo on July 23rd. Already 70% complete, To Be Kind is now aiming to raise cash and awareness through the campaign, which runs until mid-August, in time for its planned autumn launch. The team behind the site want to change the way people with different skills connect, 'so we can all help each other', according to founder Artyom Davydov.



"With our service, a person receives help, does good deeds, feels the joy of doing those good deeds, and gets rewards," he says in the campaign's video. Artyom is adamant the world needs To Be Kind. "A system like that has the right to exist," he says.



The process itself is simple: users can either post requests for help or offers of assistance; and then contact each other to arrange the good deeds – which can be anything from language tutoring to house cleaning to borrowing a van. Those helping are rewarded with the site's own internal currency while those receiving assistance have their own balances debited.



The structure of the reward system works in such a way that giving help has greater benefits than receiving help has costs – one receives more than they've put in. Users who regularly offer their time and skills also go up in 'level' to receive extra bonuses and recognition from the site. Artyom sums up their philosophy simply, "The more good deeds you do, the more you get in return."



The funds from the crowdfunding campaign will be put towards enabling a global launch of the site. Worldwide marketing and the setup of the rewards system for dedicated users are the chief outgoings, but even more than donations (with perks offered in return), the site is after recruits.



"The system is nothing without people that want to help, offer their time and make a difference to the world," says Artyom. "The broader the network is, the more likely it is that everyone can help and be helped. We'd encourage anyone who needs assistance or has something to offer to sign up and get involved." Early adopters are set to be rewarded with higher levels and can sign up through the To Be Kind site now.



To read more about the campaign and donate towards making To Be Kind a reality, visit the site above or check out the To Be Kind Indiegogo page.



To Be Kind consists of a small team headquartered in Prague but including specialists from around the world. They were brought together in late 2015 by a shared belief in the project vision and have been working behind the scenes since in preparation for its public launch.



