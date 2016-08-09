IMPACT: AWAKEN II Instills Professional & Personal Development in Bali

Seminyak, Bali -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/09/2016 --The second edition of the immersive learning experience IMPACT: AWAKEN, designed by SmartMinds, delivers a once-in-a-lifetime personal development experience at the upscale W Hotel Bali in Seminyak. It will be a two-day event, with six interactive workshops crafted to provide personal and professional insight.



On the 27th and 28th of August, IMPACT: AWAKEN II will help leaders comprehend what their main business assets are — their people — using compelling culture transformation tools. Through in-depth knowledge of personal development techniques and self-awareness growth, WebSmart owner Mark Copeland will share his expertise, conducting participants through each of his six awareness-inducing workshops:



— Evolution of Mindset: Expanding From Your Current State of Mind

— Values, Beliefs, and Behaviours: In-Depth Understanding of Your Relationships

— Master Your Energy: How to Improve Your Energy Levels

— Mindset 2.0: The Tree Metaphor: Awakening Your Consciousness

— High-Performance Culture: Cultivating Your Employees' Happiness

— From Awareness to Action: Life Proofing Your Knowledge



From a professional perspective, the workshops provide practical tools for those working in an office environment or managing their own business to implement a high-performance culture. From a personal perspective, IMPACT: AWAKEN II is a life-changing experience that explores the depths of human consciousness and its critical implications.



This upcoming conference, IMPACT: AWAKEN II, powered by Motel Mexicola, is part of a triphasic business training series. Tickets are being offered at a promotional rate, with limited seats available at 1,000 USD.



Bookings can be done online via Ticketbase.com.



About WebSmart Group

Websmart.io helps businesses find innovative ways to grow through a deep insight on culture, leadership, and marketing. With their knowledge-base brand SmartMinds, Websmart expands one's consciousness to focus on further developing a high-performance culture within organisations through its most valuable assets: The People.