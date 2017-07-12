Impact Landscapes Serves the Community Through Cradle to Crayons Charity Event

Sewell, NJ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/12/2017 --A nice and noble gesture surfaces from one of the best landscaper in Burlington County and South Jersey. Impact Landscapes LLC well known for their tree and landscaping service continues to do their bit for the community. The company has been offering a wide range of services to the residents as far as landscaping is concerned. Impact Landscapes has helped keep gardens and landscapes beautiful and neatly maintained through their extensive landscaping services. Things are handled well by the professionals who are great at this job. They offer a good number of services that include tree stump removal, tree trimming, stump grinding and more. Their services are not only restricted to that as they also offer snow removal, pavers for the driveway or pool area, laying concrete driveways, walkways and even overseeing the repairs. Not only residential clients, but Impact Landscapes LLC has been happily serving the commercial clients throughout Burlington, Camden, Gloucester, and Salem County New Jersey.



Recently, Impact Landscapes has associated themselves with YBConnected, an organization built and run on the shoulders of the best and brightest young leaders. By associating with them, Impact Landscapes has bagged a golden opportunity to take part in their charity event, Cradles to Crayons. This non-profit charity, which serves locations in Philadelphia, Boston, and Chicago, provides children from birth through age twelve, living in homeless or low-income situations, with the essential items they need to thrive at home, at school, and at play.



Cradles to Crayons accepts a wide variety of donations, but Impact Landscapes LLC requests their vendors and customers to give donations in the form of physical gifts. If this is not feasible, monetary donations will also be accepted. Some donation items may include clothing, shoes, books, toys, baby gear, etc.



Impact Landscapes is a locally owned, licensed and insured company. They have the best professionals on board and delivers value-based pricing services.



Give them a call now on 856-956-3175 or visit http://www.impact-landscapes.com/ for more details.



About Impact Landscapes LLC

Impact Landscapes LLC is a locally owned company that offers tree service in South Jersey and Burlington County. They are one of the best landscaper in Burlington County and South Jersey who have the knowledge and expertise to design, install, and maintain the landscapes.