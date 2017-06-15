Hillsboro, OR -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/15/2017 --Impact Sign Co., Hillsboro & Beaverton's leading sign and graphics provider, just completed the design, production & installation of Pahlisch Home's new sales office signage. Pahlisch Homes, headquartered in Bend, opened their new & expanded Portland Metro area sales office on January 16, 2017. The signage for the new office included exterior Brushed Silver Dimensional Letters & Logo for easy customer identification and the lobby also added a brushed metallic dimensional letters & logo over a stacked stone for a feature wall. Throughout the rest of the office the brand and company vision was reinforced with the company mission & motivational quotes applied via vinyl directly to the walls.



"The last thing you want to worry about when putting together a new office is if the signage you see on a rendering will actually look like the finished product. Impact Sign Co. did a fantastic job showing us what it could look like and then making it look exactly what was agreed upon. Easy to work with and alleviated any concerns that we might have had," shared Jason Myhre, Sales & Marketing Director for Pahlisch Homes.



"Working with Pahlisch Homes, Jason Myhre and his team has been a great experience for us," shares Scott Proctor, owner of Impact Sign Co. "As a family run and owned business we enjoy being able to work with other Oregon grown companies. Their desire to stay true to who they are and providing a quality environment for their employees and customers visiting the space is evident in the project. We look forward to continuing our work with them as they build their new communities in South Hillsboro and throughout the Portland Metro area."



About Impact Sign Co.

Impact Sign Co., based in Hillsboro, is independently and locally owned. They have been a leading sign company serving the Hillsboro, Beaverton, Portland and surrounding areas for over 18 years. They specialize in creating banners, construction & site signs, dimensional letters, real estate and property management signs, event and sponsorship sign packages, trade show signs, vehicle wraps and graphics, wall and window graphics and way finding signs.



More projects and information can be viewed at www.impactsign.com.



About Pahlisch Homes

Led by founder Dennis Pahlisch and his three sons, Pahlisch Homes is a Central Oregon based, family owned business. The company started in the Willamette Valley, and more than three decades later, have built thousands of quality homes in over 30 Pahlisch neighborhoods. In 2003, the Pahlisch team moved all operations, families and their proven approach to Central Oregon, where their legacy grew with several new neighborhoods and hundreds of homes. Recently the demand for quality homes has called Pahlisch Homes back to the Willamette Valley as well as Central and Southwest Washington.



To learn more visit: www.pahlischhomes.com.