Boston, MA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/27/2020 --To thrive in a modern world forever changed by COVID-19, Impactivo and Day Health Strategies (DHS) have linked arms to assist the nation's primary healthcare providers. To inform their newly launched at-home healthcare solution, the consultancies have enlisted researchers and practitioners nationwide to release a recent white paper entitled, "Primary Care Transformation in a COVID-19 World: Addressing the changing needs of our most vulnerable patients." In the publication, Impactivo and DHS assert that by using virtual communications, primary physicians will prosper while providing optimal care to their most vulnerable patients. How so? By utilizing telehealth as a gateway to help patients stay healthy at home. Welcome to the newest patient-centered approach to value-based primary care.



Authored by Maria Fernanda Levis, the CEO of Impactivo and Sarah Bliss Matousek, Principal at Day Health Strategies, attention is brought to the complicated situation that primary care practices now face. Levis said, "Action must be taken quickly to keep vulnerable patients healthy during, and beyond, the pandemic. We are interested in supporting primary care practices, particularly FQHCs, in this transition. Our white paper highlights how population health principles, patient-centered access, and quality of care standards can be used as a framework to support primary care providers."



To inform the research, Levis and Bliss Matousek employed the insight of Julie Levison, MD, MPHIL, MPH, FACP, who is the Assistant Professor of Medicine at Harvard Medical School and the co-Director of the Community Research Program at Massachusetts General Hospital Chelsea HealthCare Center.



The result is the endorsement of a product that will provide access to patients at the highest risk of complications due to COVID-19. To support primary care practices and community health workers in this mission, the solution will tackle practical matters like the structure of necessary workflows.



The solution includes, but is not limited, to the following:



- Assess patient readiness using the ImpactivoTM Patient Telehealth Readiness Assessment Tool



- Develop a workflow for tailoring the solution for their patient population



- Provide services focused on how to finance and implement telehealth effectively



- Train the workforce to implement effective virtual communication



- Provide ongoing coaching to ensure long-term success



About Impactivo, LLC

Impactivo is a management consulting firm that creates social and business value in health, education, and collective impact. They provide leaders with the data, tools, and support to scale their efforts. Their expertise includes performance improvement, fundraising, and understanding surrounding federal funds.



About Day Health Strategies

Day Health Strategies (DHS) provides experience-based, results-oriented consulting services to public and private-sector organizations that are focusing on strategic opportunities in healthcare.



