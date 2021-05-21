Impily Selects iDenfy to Boost Customer Onboarding Process

Kaunas, Lithuania -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/21/2021 --Today Impily announced the solidification of a partnership with iDenfy, a leader in online identification verification. Impily runs a secure exchange which allows their clients to buy a variety of cryptocurrency including Bitcoin, Ethereum and Ripple and store them in a secure cold wallet. Impily was established to service clients who want to invest their funds systematically in cryptocurrencies as an alternative or to supplement traditional investment instruments.



Impily with its headquarters in Poland providing cryptocurrency investment options to clients with a cold storage wallet that is not connected to the internet. Its goal is to provide security for the passwords, keys, and wallets of investors of cryptocurrency.



Headquartered in Lithuania, iDenfy is a leader in identification services for a variety of industries. Currently serving the FinTech, Money Transfer, Online Banking Service Sectors along with e-commerce and others, the Impily partnership puts iDenfy in the fast-growing cryptocurrency space.



Partnering with iDenfy for an online identity verification service, Impily adds a discernible trust for its Clients while fulfilling the legal obligations as an online financial service company. The financial services provided by Impily makes it obligated by law to adhere to banking regulations that require Know Your Client (KYC) as well as institute Anti-Money Laundering (AML) safeguards.



Impily noted that its partnership with iDenfy provides it with innovative proprietary online identification that easily interfaces enhancing the speed and ease of the customer experience. Piotr Owczarek, CEO of Impily explained that iDenfy offered a partnership platform that was far superior to other identification services. "iDenfy meets all our requirements, providing a comprehensive solution that meets all legal requirements of the verification process, such as mandatory video verification (we do not accept static photos in accordance with the law guidelines), biometric verification of a wide range of identity documents, as well as the possibility of online check of perpetrator lists and sanction lists. The process itself is also extremely easy and clear for our users and does not cause problems during customer registration."



iDenfy utilizes triplicate facial recognition systems along with access to document verification databases in hundreds of Countries backed by 24/7 human supervision. Each new partnership, such as the latest with Impily challenges the software engineers, coders, and security professionals to consistently update.



In a Statement from the desk of CEO Domantas Ciulde of iDenfy he explained, "Every venture in a new sector adds to the experience of our developers. As we implement each new partnership and gain knowledge, we will be better positioned to maintain the steady rate of innovations. This dedication to innovation makes us the choice of partners where solid identification verification is essential to their business and clients. The Impily partnership is especially gratifying because of their leadership in cryptocurrency. We will provide Impily with a user-friendly identity verification process now and updated innovations into the future."



About iDenfy

iDenfy provides real-time identity verification services for financial, sharing-economy, gaming industries. The Lithuanian startup company was founded in 2017 at Kaunas University Technology Park by two childhood friends - Domantas Ciulde and Gediminas Ratkevicius. iDenfy was awarded "Startup of Lithuania" in 2018. In 2019 became 'Startup of the Kaunas City' and in 2020 won the 'Fintech Startup Of The Year Award'.



For more information and business inquiries, please visit www.idenfy.com.



For media inquiries, please contact Viktorija Bielskaite at press@idenfy.com.