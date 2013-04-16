Implant Sciences Corp.& Warp 9 Inc Analysis Report: (OTCQB: IMSC), (OTCQB: WNYN)

New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/16/2013 --Implant Sciences Corp. (OTCQB: IMSC) stock is at $1.04, down 15.45 percent from its previous close of $1.23. However, its today’s volume of 1.144 million shares is higher than its usual trading volume of 432k shares. The stock opened the session at $1.25 which is also its highest price point for the session. Implant Sciences’ lowest price point for the session stood at $0.97.



The stock’s MACD chart shows bearish trend in the short term. Implant Sciences commands market capitalization of $56.26 million. In the past 52 weeks, the stock has traded in the range of $0.70 and $1.84.



Warp 9 Inc. (OTCQB: WNYN) opened at $0.01 and oscillated in the range of $0.01 and $0.03 in the latest trading session. It is at $0.0251, up 151 percent from its previous close of $0.01. Warp 9 shows bullish trend and has its 52 weeks highest price point at $0.19. The company commands market capitalization of $961,400.



Warp 9 has gained 151 percent in the past 52 weeks while its YTD gain stands at 61.94 percent. The stock is highly volatile as its beta stands at -4.89. Warp 9 is an e-commerce outfit and is based out of Santa Barbara in California.



