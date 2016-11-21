Importance of Winter Weather Preparations Through Survival Kits and Long-Term Food Supply

Los Angeles, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/21/2016 --Bio Survival Gear emphasized the need for emergency preparedness with the appropriate survival kit. This can be a life-saver especially if the harsh winter weather becomes more severe.



This online enterprise offers a variety of emergency survival gear, food storage equipment, preparedness seeds, first-aid kits, and an assortment of survival tools. Bio Survival Gear has been endorsed by organizations like the Red Cross and Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA).



The emergency survival kit is a must-have during natural disasters like storms, tornadoes, flooding, earthquakes, and massive blackouts. It should always be part of the preparedness formula. However, it is not a one-size-fits-all type of merchandise. With Bio Survival Gear, there are one-person, two-person, four-person, and 10-person kits.



Experienced survivalists recommend different categories of survival kit such as the total preparedness gear, blackout survival, children's and basic survival. Or, the Everyday Carry (EDC) which contains only the essential items and small enough to fit inside the pocket. On the other hand, Bug out Bag is similar to the EDC but was designed more for long-term situations. The bag is a larger version of EDC.



In choosing paraphernalia for the survival kit, people must take into account the kind of disaster and environment. Contents of the ideal kit should include: water good at least for three days; non-perishable food items; flashlight with spare batteries; battery-powered radio; first-aid kit; prescription medicines; important documents; maps; mobile phone with charger; water purifiers; pocket knife; basic tools; and, emergency blanket. If possible, the case should be water-proof or water-repellant and durable.



After drinking water, long-term food supply is the next priority for survivalists. People can survive for a few days with water alone. Yet, food becomes necessary if the emergency will persist for several weeks or months. It is necessary to stock food items which are healthy and can last longer. This is a vital part of survival and preventive healthcare.



The long-term food supply has a limited shelf life. Thus, it is necessary to formulate a plan for rotating the food stack to maintain freshness. The food may not get spoiled but it is bound to lose a lot of its flavor as well as nutritional value.



Bio Survival Gear.com offers abroad assortment of long-term food kits such as the one-month emergency food supply for one person; 1080 servings of wise emergency food storage; seven-day emergency food supply; and, many more.



There is no doubt about the importance of an emergency survival kit. To some people, this looks like an over-reaction but it is always better to have the necessary things than sorry when the unexpected strikes.



About Bio Survival Gear

Bio Survival Gear is a family-owned and managed business which offers the best survival kit for any crisis situation. Bio Survival Gear maintains an office at 418 Bamboo Lane (Suite A), Los Angeles CA 90012. Those who would like to inquire may call 844-590-2784 (Toll Free) or go through the company website at https://biosurvivalgear.com/.