Important Changes for Ohio Real Estate Licensees

Westerville, OH -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/31/2019 --Starting November 1st, 2019, applicants seeking an Ohio real estate license will need to submit fingerprints for an Ohio BCI and FBI background check within ten days of taking their exam. To complete this process, please wait until you have passed the exam and submitted your application to the Ohio Division of Real Estate & Professional Licensing. Note: You cannot have your fingerprints submitted before filing the application. FastFingerprints has 26 locations throughout Ohio, including every metro area. FastFingerprints also offers mobile services for groups of 25 or more. Come to FastFingerprints and store your fingerprints to make the process easier for the future.



Why FastFingerprints?



- Approved Webcheck provider

- Direct billing

- 20 years of fingerprinting experience

- Excellent customer service (via live chat, phone support and in-person)

- Walk-ins welcome and appointments accepted at all locations



