Important Crowdfunding Campaign Launched to Raise Money for Three Team USA Inline Speed Skaters

Arlington, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/19/2015 --Piggybackr.com is pleased to announce Julie Harris, President of DFW Speed Skating Team, has launched a new crowdfunding campaign. The campaign is to raise $18,900 to help send three-speed skaters from team USA to the 2015 World Championships in Taiwan.



Julie Harris, President of DFW Speed Skating Team, is pleased to announce that three-speed skaters from the team qualified for Team USA. The 2015 World's Championship will be held in Taiwan - Kaoshiung - Taipei, China on November 13-22, 2015. Three team members, need to raise funds for traveling expenses. The Texas skaters are proud to represent the United States at the upcoming competition. The team turned to Piggybackr.com, a crowd-funding site to assist with obtaining the necessary funds.



Piggybackr.com is a fund-raising site, which caters to teams of all experience levels and ages. It serves as a way to raise funds online. Since the DFW Speed Skating Team is a non-profit 501C-3 organization, donations for this project may be tax deductible. The project goal is $18,900, and the fundraiser will end on August 28.



The hard-working skaters in this sport are highly committed. Many hours weekly are spent in training in order to reach the level of competition. The training camp will begin at the Olympic Training Center. Additional training will continue in the Dallas/Ft Worth area until the athletes fly to Taiwan for the competition. The team is coached by Ricky Brock and Todd Hackney.



Julie Harris spoke recently to an interviewer, saying, "With your pledges, you will be helping three talented skaters achieve their dreams and help bring home the gold for Team USA. These funds help to cover the cost of event registration, training camp, travel, hotel, and expenses."



It is an important crowdfunding campaign to allow the talented speed skaters to represent their country at the 2015 World Championships in Taiwan. Julie Harris is hoping all sports fans will get behind the campaign and help the skater's dreams come true.



For more information on the campaign, please visit

https://www.piggybackr.com/julie_harris/three-team-usa-inline-speed-skaters-support-3-teamusa-speed-skaters-fundraiser



Contact Information:

Julie Harris: julie@dfwspeed.org

http://facebook.com/dfwspeed