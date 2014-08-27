Important Facts About Colonoscopies You Should Know by Double Board-Certified Gastroenterologist

Beverly Hills, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/27/2014 --For people approaching the age of 50, it is extremely likely that a personal doctor will recommend a colonoscopy procedure. This is important primarily as a preventive procedure to reduce the risk of developing colon cancer, which is the third leading cause of death from cancer in America. Undergoing a colonoscopy is the best way of screening for and treating any abnormalities such as polyps that can develop into colon cancer at a later time. Dr. Peyton P. Berookim is a beverly hills based GI doctor who specializes in colonoscopy procedures and has developed a reputation for excellence in patient service and care.



When certain symptoms are present such as rectal bleeding or exaggerated changes in bowel movements, a colonoscopy is the easiest way of quickly understanding the root cause of the problem. While many doctors will be able to perform a colonoscopy, seeing a specialist like Beverly Hills based Dr Berookim can dramatically increase the chances of obtaining an accurate diagnosis after the screening. The reasons that a colonoscopy specialist is better are two fold, firstly they have greater experience in the field of gastroenterology, and secondly they have the latest equipment available such as the “third eye” colonoscopy which increases detection rates by a third.



About What Is Colonoscopy

Colonoscopy procedures are most commonly undergone as part of routine cancer screening in individuals over the age of 50. Health Care experts recommend undergoing one procedure per year to ensure the continued health of the colon. The procedure is very straight forward and aside from cancer screening it has a stand alone therapeutic value. Dr. Berookim can remove any colon polyps that are identified as part of the same procedure. Most polyps are benign and are relatively common, their removal allows for testing to check for signs of cancer in the tissue while eliminating the initial threat of development.



