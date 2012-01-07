Warren, OH -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/07/2012 --Power Equipment Warehouse wants your equipment to be in tip top condition when you need it. Follow these tips to insure safe and proper storage of lawn and garden equipment:



1. Disconnect the spark plug before working on any power equipment that has an engine.



2. Drain or stabilize the gas in your tank by draining the tank completely, or filling the tank with stabilized fuel. A half empty tank leaves room for condensation, and water in your gas tank is not good. Be sure to choose a stabilizer that can handle the ethanol levels in today’s gas. After filling the tank, start the engine and let it run for five minutes. This distributes the stabilized gas throughout the entire fuel system.



3. Change the oil, oil filter and air filter (per your owner’s manual). FYI- dry conditions are hard on engines too. Regions with lower than normal rainfall, combined with reduced equipment usage increases the likelihood dirt and dust will get into the engine. Don’t neglect changing the oil and lubricating your equipment when drier conditions prevail.



4. Remove the battery and store it with a full charge.



5. Clean any yard debris from beneath the mowing deck and remove any debris that has accumulated on top of the deck. Remember; if you use a garden hose to clean the deck, be sure to start the blade to blow out any remaining water.



6.Sharpen and balance the mower blade(s). There is an art to sharpening blades correctly. If you can’t do it, bring it to your local professional power equipment dealer.



7.Touch up any worn or corroded areas with paint.



8.To protect metal surfaces from rust and corrosion, use a water repellent silicone spray such as Fluid Film or WD-40. Be sure to clean the deck first!



9. Be sure to lubricate hedge trimmer blades. You should do this after using the hedge trimmer because sap will build up and cause the blades to seize. Cleaning and lubricating your hedge trimmer will keep them working properly. Remember to run the blades to allow the lubricant to cover all surfaces.



10. Sprayers containing chemicals need to be properly rinsed. Wear protective gloves and goggles and thoroughly rinse all components with water at least three times. After rinsing, let the sprayer air dry. This goes for granular spreaders too. When possible, hose off the spreader and let it dry in the sun. Be sure to lubricate all moving parts.



11. Don’t forget to completely empty the water from your garden hose, pressure washer and sprinkler system. You can use a product called Pump Saver™ for your pressure washer; for more information refer to www.powerequipmentwarehouse.com, item number 6039.



12. Keep a maintenance log for your engined equipment. Record the brand, model number, serial number and common replacement part numbers for easy reference when buying parts, or calling your professional servicing dealer for repairs.



13. Winter is the time to have your lawn and garden equipment serviced by your local professional power equipment dealer. They will have it ready to go when the sun shines and the grass is growing. Have your snow equipment serviced in late summer or early fall so it’s ready too!



14. Do not store any equipment in your home or basement. Store equipment in a clean, dry place away from all open flames or any heat sources and away from children!