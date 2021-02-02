ImpriMed Launches Advanced Precision Medicine Service for Canine Blood Cancers

Palo Alto, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/02/2021 --ImpriMed, Inc., a biotech startup, officially introduced its drug response prediction service earlier this month to the veterinary oncology space in the U.S.



- Blood cancers (lymphoma and leukemia) are a common malignancy in dogs and cats accounting for up to 24% of all cancers.



- Chemotherapy drugs can work great for some canine patients, but not for others.



- Treatment protocols guide veterinary oncologists and are broadly effective, but are not uniquely tailored to individual patients.



The ImpriMed service is an amalgamation of cancer biology and big data analytics. This is the only service in the veterinary field that utilizes artificial intelligence (AI) to predict which anti-cancer drugs are most likely to be effective for a particular dog's lymphoma or leukemia using live data generated from chemosensitivity and immunophenotyping assays on the cancer cells. Not only does ImpriMed's approach maximize the information that a veterinary oncologist can use, but it also reduces the time it takes to find the right drug therapy.



Dr. Sungwon Lim, Chief Executive Officer and Co-founder of ImpriMed said, "During the past three years, we've received truly amazing support from the veterinary community. We are currently working with over 130 veterinary oncologists whose 1,800 canine patients have benefited from participating in our clinical study."



Benefits of ImpriMed's Service:



- Dogs can receive the drugs that work best for them and omit those that may be ineffective.



- Pet owners can reduce drug treatment costs by excluding therapeutic options unlikely to be successful.



- Veterinary oncologists can offer a uniquely tailored treatment regimen, based on individualized, data-driven test results.



ImpriMed has been able to validate their patented technology with a peer-reviewed journal publication in Veterinary and Comparative Oncology (https://doi.org/10.1111/vco.12656) and a large number (1,800+) of successful case reports on community treated canine patients.



How ImpriMed Service Works



After a fine needle aspiration (FNA) sample is collected, it is shipped overnight to the ImpriMed lab in Palo Alto, California. Then the scientists at ImpriMed process the sample and test the patient's live cancer cells against a panel of various anti-cancer drugs (up to 300 different concentrations/combinations) that are selected by the patient's oncologist. In 3-4 days, the doctor receives a brief immunophenotyping report, and in 7 days, the oncologist receives a comprehensive report for that patient.



With ImpriMed's service report, doctors can decide on the best treatment path based on the specifics of the dog's lymphoma. The comprehensive report includes drug sensitivity (in vivo drug response prediction data compiled using advanced artificial intelligence), flow cytometry, and PARR (PCR for Antigen Receptor Rearrangement) results.



For more information, visit http://www.imprimedicine.com.



About ImpriMed

ImpriMed is a biotech startup that innovates the method of cancer care based on science and medicine. Our goal is to help oncologists provide more tailored treatment approaches; based on data-driven artificial intelligence from ex vivo cellular data.



ImpriMed is a fast-growing, dynamic team of experts who will not rest until their mission is accomplished, which is to provide precision medicine for pet cancer care to all.



Contact

Mary Ocnean

Vice President, Commercial Operations

Email: mary@imprimedicine.com

Tel: 650-521-0165

www.imprimedicine.com