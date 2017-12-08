Augusta, GA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/08/2017 --SageNext Infotech Offers Improved Add-ons Integration to Deliver Unmatched QuickBooks Hosting Experience.



SageNext Infotech, a renowned cloud hosting provider, has come up with advanced solutions to provide better QuickBooks add-ons integration to the valued users. By making required technical changes in its cloud infrastructure and ensuring seamless integration of new add-ons for QuickBooks, the company is focused on modernizing the art of accounting while improving the efficiency and productivity of businesses belonging to various industries and sectors.



QuickBooks Desktop 2018 is loaded with a whole wide range of new tools, features and functionalities and this fresh add-ons integration facility by SageNext Infotech is surely going to help each and every user including CPAs, accounting professionals and business owners. Add-ons are especially programmed tools that extend the capabilities of the accounting software, thereby, helping in executing different kinds of accounting activities. And with integrated Intuit QuickBooks cloud hosting, these innovative add-ons go a long way in improving the functional parameters of the accounting software while alleviating efforts and saving valuable time of the CPAs and accounting firms.



The CEO of SageNext Infotech, Mr. Brian Taylor was quoted as saying, "The main objective of our company is to provide the best possible QuickBooks hosting experience to our clients. After upgrading our cloud infrastructure, we have successfully launched add-on integration solutions for our hosted QuickBooks platform with intent to provide more power and freedom to manage business finances."



ManagePLUS is one of the most innovative tools for the newly launched version of QuickBooks Desktop. It helps in streamlining cost allocation among the accounting professionals and classes with a simple drag-and-drop utility, which allows them to allocate the amount either by percentage or by the management quantities. Similarly, Scheduling Manager is another great tool that comprises myriad of additional features and functionalities to make business management easy, efficient and hassle-free. Springahead, Timerewards, Billquick, GetMyTime, Allorder and T-Hub are some of the most outstanding add-ons for QuickBooks that have been designed to add up to the productivity and performance of the professionals.



About SageNext Infotech

Based in Augusta, Georgia, SageNext Infotech is ranked high on the list of the most trustworthy IT hosting companies in the United States that offer expected level of cloud-based solutions for popular accounting and tax applications. Boasting of a cutting-edge, reliable, secure and efficient cloud infrastructure and backed by a team of highly skilled, trained and dedicated cloud computing professionals, SageNext specializes in hosting QuickBooks and Sage Products as well as major tax software including Drake, Proseries, TaxWise and UltraTax.



Major benefits of going with SageNext Infotech's cloud hosting solutions:



Affordable Pricing: QuickBooks Hosting plans starts from as low as $29/user/month.

Universal Printing and Scanning Solution

Round-the-clock Technical support

State-of-the-art Data Centre Facility

High-performance Servers

No data migration or setup cost

Free daily data backup

No long term contract.