Improving Both Audio Quality and Convenience with Bose MIE2 and MIE2i in-Ear Headphones

Salt Lake City, UT -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/23/2015 --Great sound doesn't need to come with a big price tag. Taking mobile device enjoyment to new heights with premium sound is a possibility with Bose. The Bose MIE2 and MIE2i In-Ear Headphones feature premium sound and an inline integrated remote that allows the ability to take calls on a phone with one-touch ease.



Currently being offered as a daily deal on Yugster.com for only $59.97, the Bose MIE2i mobile headset is designed specifically for use with Apple products. A three-button remote located on the reverse side of the mic provides control of iPod, iPhone and other select Apple devices. Adjust volume, play/pause tracks, skip tracks forward/backward, fast forward/rewind, and change playlists--all while enjoying music.



The Bose MIE2i mobile headset is designed to improve both the audio quality and convenience with an Android, BlackBerry or Windows phone. Take calls at the touch of a button. Switch seamlessly between calls and music. And enjoy them both in Bose quality sound.



The Bose MIE2 mobile headset sets a new standard for audio reproduction that conventional mobile headsets can't match. Re-engineered from the inside out, it features an enhanced acoustic design, in concert with proprietary TriPort acoustic headphone structure. So music sounds smoother and more natural. Calls will sound clearer, too, with the added benefit of hearing them in "stereo" instead of through a single earpiece. The Bose MIE2 and MIE2i headphones normally retail for $199.99 at retailers like Best Buy, so at only $69.97, it's really a deal to not miss on yugster.com!



The Bose MIE2 and MIE2i In-Ear Headphones received 3.5 out of 5 stars in a review on CNET. "The Bose MIE2/MIE2i headsets offer a good combination of comfort and solid sonics for the money." wrote Executive Editor David Carnoy. "…these earphones sit slightly on top of the ear, similar to the way hard earbuds do. A silicon cover directs the sound into your ear canal but the tip isn't pushed all the way inside. As a result, you don't get the tight seal of a noise-isolating earphone, but the upside is that your ear canal gets some breathing room."



Hurry to Yugster and grab the Bose MIE2 and MIE2i In-Ear Headphones at an unbelievable price for a limited time only. Deals on Yugster often sellout, which is why Yugster's slogan is, "Yours Until Gone." So grab this deal before they're gone!



About Yugster

Yugster is a popular daily deal website that has new deals every morning at 6AM EST. Located in Salt Lake City, Utah, Yugster services and ships their deals nationwide. Sign-up to get the deals emailed to your inbox every day, and for exclusive member only deals!



Visit http://www.yugster.com for more information and to check out the latest deals.