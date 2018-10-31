Improving Your Productivity ... by Letting Go

Fairfax, VA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/31/2018 --No matter the season, there's always something for real estate pros to strive for. Perfecting our planning, stepping up marketing, finding more leads, community participation … it can get exhausting. Sometimes we need to take stock and think about another path to productivity: by letting go.



To say letting go isn't to say all those things aren't important. It's more about keeping perspective. There are several key traits that every professional needs to succeed but that can also actually reduce our productivity if we're not careful:



Energy on Overdrive. One of the toughest things to learn is when to say "no" to an opportunity, perhaps one that, if it had come along at a different time, would be impossible to resist. But the drive to seize on every opportunity can become self-defeating if you can't deliver well on all of them. Letting go here means putting the drive to take on new projects in perspective, to step back and seriously assess how you can invest your time most effectively and when it might be time — however difficult it might be — to say "no."



Perfectionism. Wanting to attain excellence is also, obviously, a value we should all strive for. But this too can become a drag on productivity if we fear letting something out of our hands until it has been done to 100 percent perfection. It can slow us down and wreak needless havoc with deadlines and schedules. Letting go of perfectionism means accepting that there's a point when you have to let go of the "perfect" vision in your head and run with the "good" you can deliver on-schedule.



Constant Research. Being the most informed and up-to-date you can possibly be about current trends, technologies and techniques is a positive and indeed necessary thing. The best agents are the ones who never stop learning. But it can also become an obsessive quest that crowds out action in the present moment as too much of our schedules become subsumed in the quest to know more. In the end, letting go here means accepting that wisdom lies in knowing that you can't know everything, no matter how much you'd like to; there's a point at which we have to pry ourselves away from our screens and put the knowledge we have into action.



As we come into the holiday season, these are three areas where it's worthwhile to consider if there are things we can let go and priorities we can reassess to help us be both more productive and happier in the work we do. Take some time to slow down and really take stock of these things. You won't regret it.



