IMS and FITECH Form Strategic Partnership

Charlotte, NC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/07/2018 --Investor Management Services (IMS), the industry's first investor experience platform for commercial real estate firms to manage their investors and assets and the only complete solution for investor management, and FITECH (http://www.FITECHllc.com), a real estate technology solutions firm that provides consulting and end-to-end technology services for the real estate industry, announced today that they have entered into a strategic partnership. In becoming an FTPartner, IMS is recognized as being a best of breed in the industry.



This mutual partnership allows IMS clients to tap into FITECH's extensive network of technology providers, seamlessly incorporating process efficiencies into their day-to-day business, and allows FITECH clients to access the power of an all-in-one investor management software solution. Additionally, FITECH will be authorized to implement IMS software to FITECH clients throughout the US, as well as to service other IMS client needs.



"We are excited about this opportunity to partner with FITECH," said Chris Atkinson, CEO of IMS. "Partnering with an industry-leading organization such as FITECH will ensure your clients achieve the full potential of integrating all data sources across their operation. FITECH is a great partner for IMS, as they are every bit as dedicated to enhancing the investor experience."



"FITECH has been following IMS closely for some time now and are proud to partner with such a cutting edge technology that has created significant value for the real estate industry," said Ian Marlow, CEO of FITECH. "There is a lot of synergy between FITECH and IMS, and we look forward to providing a platform to our clients that will allow them to maximize the value of their portfolios."



With a joint co-marketing agreement also in place, respective clients and commercial real estate professionals will be able to benefit from webinars and other exclusive content that leverages FITECH's vast knowledge of the real estate industry and IMS' experience in creating an all-in-one investor management platform.



About IMS

Serving real estate investment firms, Investor Management Services (IMS) is the leader in the investment management software space providing the only all-in-one platform. We enable our customers to better serve their investors while improving the efficiency of their firm. The IMS Platform includes an Investor Dashboard, Document Management and Sharing, Customer Relationship Management (CRM), Waterfall Distribution Processing, and Analytics.



For more information, please visit http://www.imscre.com.



About FITECH

FITECH is the preeminent real estate technology and service expert offering end-to-end IT and accounting support. Our global platform is an extension of real estate organizations providing our clients corporate assessment, process restructuring, ERP implementations/upgrades, ERP and IT helpdesk, network/cloud support, low voltage wiring design and installation, as well as OUTSourced accounting and lease abstraction.



For more information visit us at http://www.fitechllc.com.