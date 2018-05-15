IMS and RealCrowd, Top Technology Innovators in the CRE Fintech Industry, Have Formed a Strategic Partnership

Charlotte, NC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/15/2018 --Investor Management Services (IMS) and RealCrowd are teaming up to meet the growing needs of their respective clients, aiming to provide a seamless end-to-end process for raising capital online and managing investors throughout the life cycle of their transactions.



IMS, the leader for commercial real estate firms to manage their investors and assets and the only complete solution for investor management, identified a best-in-class partner in RealCrowd, the leader in real estate equity crowdfunding, providing access to quality real estate investments across the nation. Commercial real estate sponsors and their investors will have a seamless and integrated online experience during the fund-raising process through the full lifecycle of the investment.



"By establishing a partnership with RealCrowd, our clients will have access to an investor base throughout the world that they would not otherwise have a relationship with," says Ron Rossi, Vice President of Business Development at IMS. "CRE sponsors have had continued success with crowdfunding, and the execution is very efficient – especially when working with a team like RealCrowd that has deep real estate and finance experience."



"The expectations and demands in the industry have changed; crowdfunding is no longer viewed as an experiment on the side but has become an integral part of the overall capital stack," adds Adam Hooper, CEO of RealCrowd. "Investors will continue to allocate capital to real estate and expect access to transparent reporting of their investment performance through IMS' investor portal."



The commercial real estate industry has benefited tremendously from the JOBS Act as well as the demographic shift of investors. The internet and crowdfunding have disrupted the industry and have enabled individuals to invest in real estate, startups and businesses. Millennials, the most tech-savvy generation, make up the largest percentage of the overall investor base. They demand transparency and access to data in real-time.



RealCrowd and IMS are meeting these demands and transforming the real estate industry through innovation that adds value to our respective clients.



About Investor Management Services (IMS)

Serving real estate investment firms, Investor Management Services (IMS) is the leader in the investment management software space providing the only all-in-one platform. We enable our customers to better serve their investors while improving the efficiency of their firm. The IMS Platform includes an Investor Dashboard, Document Management and Sharing, Customer Relationship Management (CRM), Waterfall Distribution Processing, and Analytics.



For more information, please visit https://www.imscre.com/.



About RealCrowd

RealCrowd is a private, secure, and simple-to-use online platform for accredited investors to access, review, and invest in commercial real estate opportunities across the nation. Using the platform, investors have had opportunities to invest in over $4.5 billion of commercial real estate. Investors can inspect offerings and materials, such as legal documents and due diligence items, allowing them to make informed investment decisions in what is widely considered one of the greatest wealth creation tools on the planet.



For more information, please visit https://www.realcrowd.com/.