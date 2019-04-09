IMS and VP of Business Development Ron Rossi Accepted Into Forbes Business Development Council

Charlotte, NC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/09/2019 --Investor Management Services (IMS), the leading investor experience platform for commercial real estate owners and investment firms and the only complete solution for investor management, has been accepted into the Forbes Business Development Council, an invitation-only community for senior-level sales and business development executives. Criteria for acceptance includes having a proven track record of successful business growth and industry impact.



Ron Rossi, Vice President of Business Development at IMS, joins other Forbes Business Development Council members, who are hand-selected, to become part of a curated network of successful peers and get access to a variety of exclusive benefits and resources, including the opportunity to submit thought leadership articles and short tips on industry-related topics for publishing on Forbes.com. Forbes Councils combines an innovative, high-touch approach to community management perfected by the team behind Young Entrepreneur Council (YEC) with the extensive resources and global reach of Forbes.



Said Ron Rossi, VP of Business Development, "We are excited to have the opportunity to join such a well-respected organization that is comprised of an elite group of industry peers. It is a true testament to IMS' growth and increasing impact over the past few years. This platform enables IMS to share our knowledge and resources and further establish ourselves as leaders in the industry. I look forward to sharing my unique perspectives and insights on trends in the commercial real estate industry and networking with my fellow members."



Scott Gerber, founder of Forbes Councils, says, "We are honored to welcome Ron Rossi into the community. Our mission with Forbes Councils is to curate successful professionals from every industry, creating a vetted, social capital-driven network that helps every member make an even greater impact on the business world."



About Investor Management Services (IMS)

Serving real estate investment firms, Investor Management Services (IMS) is the leader in the investment management software space providing the only all-in-one platform. We enable our customers to better serve their investors while improving the efficiency of their firm. The IMS Platform includes an Investor Dashboard, Document Management and Sharing, Customer Relationship Management (CRM), Waterfall Distribution Processing, and Investor Statements. For more information, please visit https://www.imscre.com/.



About Forbes Councils

Forbes partnered with the founder of Young Entrepreneur Council (YEC) to launch Forbes Councils, invitation-only communities for world-class business professionals in a variety of industries. Members, who are hand-selected by each Council's community team, receive personalized introductions to each other based on their specific needs and gain access to a wide range of business benefits and services, including best-in-class concierge teams, personalized connections, peer-to-peer learning, a business services marketplace, and the opportunity to share thought leadership content on Forbes.com. For more information about Forbes Business Development council, visit forbesbizdevcouncil.com. To learn more about Forbes councils, visit forbescouncils.com.