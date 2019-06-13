IMS Announces CRE Industry's First Investor Management Conference

Charlotte, NC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/13/2019 --Investor Management Services (IMS), the leading investor experience platform for commercial real estate owners and investment firms and the only complete solution for investor management, today announced plans for the commercial real estate industry's first investor management conference. The inaugural IMS InSites: Trust & Transparency conference will be held May 4-6, 2020 in Charlotte, NC. IMS InSites brings together commercial real estate professionals, thought leaders, influencers, and top technology providers from across the industry to provide those in attendance valuable insights and strategies around leveraging technology to build investor trust, effectively managing investor relationships, and driving back-office efficiencies.



IMS InSites addresses the challenges facing commercial real estate professionals in today's evolving marketplace and presents solutions to help sponsors create a best-in-class investor experience that exceeds investor expectations. Attendees will have the opportunity to network with industry peers, leaders, and influencers; engage in interactive training and best practice IMS product sessions; and get a sneak peek into new and upcoming IMS product features. Said Emma Grillo, Senior Associate at The Ardent Companies, "After attending two IMS Converge training events, I see how powerful these opportunities can be in helping us to leverage CRE technology to drive best practices and efficiencies across the Ardent team. The IMS InSites conference will create an even larger forum to share those best practices and learn from other leaders in commercial real estate, and I think it will be even more impactful."



"We are excited to continue to lead the market with regards to innovation, opportunity, and thought leadership, and this conference is just one more way that we are acknowledging and addressing market need. IMS InSites brings together the best of the best to provide actionable strategies that drive effective investor management, to share insights on the latest CRE trends, and to help the industry better leverage CRE technology," said Chris Atkinson, CEO of IMS. "The industry and investor expectations will only continue to evolve, and IMS InSites provides the time and place for industry experts and practitioners to share their key learnings, best practices, and forward-looking visions."



More information regarding sponsors, speakers, topics, and event registration details will be announced in the coming months. Visit http://www.imscre.com/imsinsites to sign up to be notified when registration opens or to apply for sponsorship.



About Investor Management Services (IMS)

Serving real estate investment firms, Investor Management Services (IMS) is the leader in the investment management software space providing the only all-in-one platform. We enable our customers to better serve their investors while improving the efficiency of their firm. The IMS Platform includes an Investor Dashboard, Document Management and Sharing, Customer Relationship Management (CRM), Waterfall Distribution Processing, and Investor Statements. For more information, please visit https://www.imscre.com/.