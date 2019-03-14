IMS Celebrates New Headquarters with Open House

Charlotte, NC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/14/2019 --Investor Management Services (IMS), the leading investor experience platform for commercial real estate owners and investment firms and the only complete solution for investor management, today announced the grand opening of its new headquarters, which will be celebrated with an invitation-only open house on Thursday, March 28th for employees, their family and friends, industry professionals, Lower South End neighbors, vendors, and partners. IMS will host additional open house events in the future, which will be open to the public.



IMS' new 10,700 sq. ft. space is located at 4001 Yancey Road in the lower South End neighborhood of Charlotte, NC. Formerly situated in the Ballantyne-area, this move was necessary due to the company's rapid business growth. IMS now boasts over 400 customers with more than 50,000 investors in 92 countries. With a plan to continue aggressive hiring, IMS hopes being physically closer to Charlotte's urban core will enable them to tap into the burgeoning pool of local talent. (To see current listings, visit the IMS Careers page on the website).



Said Melanie Popjes, Vice President of People Development, "People are our number one asset, and these new headquarters will help us to better accommodate the needs of our current employees and facilitate the future growth of our company." The new facility offers a variety of amenities, including an open workspace environment, spacious break area and lounge, fully-equipped gym, cross-functional collaboration spaces, and state-of-the-art conference rooms. The prime location also provides access to the LYNX Blue Line light rail, the Charlotte Rail Trail greenway, and one of the fastest-growing brewery and entertainment destinations in the city. Continued Popjes, "This new space validates the accelerated growth IMS has experienced over the last few years; demonstrates the level of commitment we have to our industry, our employees, and the community; and represents our dedication to upholding a collaborative and innovative work environment that will continue to drive our success."



About Investor Management Services (IMS)

Serving real estate investment firms, Investor Management Services (IMS) is the leader in the investment management software space providing the only all-in-one platform. We enable our customers to better serve their investors while improving the efficiency of their firm. The IMS Platform includes an Investor Dashboard, Document Management and Sharing, Customer Relationship Management (CRM), Waterfall Distribution Processing, and Investor Statements. For more information, please visit https://www.imscre.com/.