IMS Joins the Yardi® Standard Interface Partnership Program

Charlotte, NC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/06/2019 --Investor Management Services (IMS), a leading investor experience platform for commercial real estate owners and investment firms and a complete solution for investor management, has been announced as a member of the Yardi® Standard Interface Partnership Program. Yardi® is an industry-leading real estate management software technology provider for all types and sizes of real estate companies.



The Yardi Standard Interface Partnership Program uses a modern-service-oriented architecture to integrate industry-leading technology platforms with some of the most widely used processes and transactions in Yardi Voyager®. This enables IMS to collaborate with Yardi and leverage the open Yardi Voyager system and develop a standard API interface that drives direct integration with and a seamless exchange of data between Yardi Voyager and IMS.



Said Ron Rossi, VP of Business Development, "We are excited to work with Yardi and be able to provide these business process efficiencies to our mutual customers. The ability to quickly, easily, and securely push data from platform to platform gives our clients better insights and allows them to dedicate more time to value-add activities."



Participation in the Yardi Standard Interface Partnership Program enables IMS to continue executing on a strategy that leverages and integrates world-class technology solutions to drive innovation, add value, and streamline processes for clients.



About Investor Management Services (IMS)

Serving real estate investment firms, Investor Management Services (IMS) is a leader in the investment management software space providing an all-in-one platform. We enable our customers to better serve their investors while improving the efficiency of their firm. The IMS Platform includes an Investor Dashboard, Document Management and Sharing, Customer Relationship Management (CRM), Waterfall Distribution Processing, and Investor Statements. For more information, please visit https://www.imscre.com/.



About Yardi

Yardi® develops and supports industry-leading investment and property management software for all types and sizes of real estate companies. Established in 1984, Yardi is based in Santa Barbara, Calif., and serves clients worldwide. For more information on how Yardi is Energized for Tomorrow, visit yardi.com.