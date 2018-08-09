IMS Named a 2018 Best Place to Work by Triangle Business Journal

Raleigh, NC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/09/2018 --Investor Management Services (IMS), the leading investor experience platform for commercial real estate owners and investors and the only complete solution for investor management, announced today that it has been named to Triangle Business Journal's 2018 list of Best Places to Work, an award that recognizes companies that keep employees top of mind and create a positive work environment through superior benefits, policies, and practices.



"It is a great honor to be named one of the Best Places to Work in the Triangle and to be ranked alongside such high caliber companies in the area," said Melanie Popjes, Vice President of People Development.



IMS was named one of the top 50 places to work in the Triangle-area based on criteria including communication and resources, individual needs, manager effectiveness, personal engagement, team dynamics, and trust in leadership. While headquartered in Charlotte, NC, IMS opened a new Raleigh office in 2017 to support aggressive hiring plans for engineering, sales, and business analysts and to tap into the rich pool of tech talent in the Raleigh-area. In the employee-based surveys conducted by third-party service Quantum Workplace, employees cited benefits including self-managed paid time off, an on-site fitness center, 401k matching, and free meals and snacks in the office.



IMS has a very ambitious goal of creating and defining a new category that delivers a best-in-class investor experience and renews investor confidence in private equity, and early on, it became clear that top talent was essential to that strategy. Over the last six months, the company has focused on initiatives to recognize and reward valuable contributions, to cultivate stronger coworker relationships, and to provide perks that meet employees' evolving needs. Said Popjes, "We have made creating a best-in-class culture a strategic priority so that we can attract and retain top-notch employees – people are, after all, our number one asset. This award is a true testament to the steps we have taken to develop a workplace where people feel challenged, engaged, and valued and where they feel excited about coming to work every day."



IMS is still rapidly expanding and plans to continue hiring and developing top talent in the Raleigh-Durham area. To see current listings, visit the IMS careers page on the website.



About Investor Management Services (IMS)

Serving real estate investment firms, Investor Management Services (IMS) is the leader in the investment management software space providing the only all-in-one platform. We enable our customers to better serve their investors while improving the efficiency of their firm. The IMS Platform includes an Investor Dashboard, Document Management and Sharing, Customer Relationship Management (CRM), Waterfall Distribution Processing, and Analytics.



For more information, please visit https://www.imscre.com/.