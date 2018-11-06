IMS Selected as a CCIM Institute Affinity Program Provider

Charlotte, NC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/06/2018 --Investor Management Services (IMS), the leading investor experience platform for commercial real estate owners and investment firms and the only complete solution for investor management, has been announced as an affinity program provider for CCIM Institute.



The CCIM Institute is commercial real estate's most influential professional organization and the industry's leading provider of professional training, with members closing $200 billion annually in commercial real estate deals. For 50 years, the Institute has been building opportunities through its respected education program, led by established practitioners and leading experts in investment strategy, financial analysis, and market analysis.



CCIM institute members have access to a global network of cutting-edge CRE technology providers, business tools, and educational and professional opportunities and are eligible for special members-only discounts. The addition of IMS to CCIM's affinity program enables CCIM members to leverage best-in-class CRE investor management tools to exceed investor expectations, save time and resources, and boost value for their firms. CCIM Institute members will receive a preferred rate for IMS' all-in-one solution, which over 350 customers rely on to help manage their 50,000 investors.



"We're excited to be joining as one of the newest members of CCIM's affinity program," says Leigh Haydon, Chief Revenue Officer of Investor Management Services. "IMS is ready to support CCIM members with a world-class solution for investor management and provide the efficiencies that enable more time to be dedicated back to value-add activities. Those CRE professionals will be able to use IMS to transform their firms and truly drive success."



To learn more about IMS' offers for CCIM members, please visit: https://www.ccim.com/member-benefits/additional-discounts/



About Investor Management Services (IMS)

Serving real estate investment firms, Investor Management Services (IMS) is the leader in the investment management software space providing the only all-in-one platform. We enable our customers to better serve their investors while improving the efficiency of their firm. The IMS Platform includes an Investor Dashboard, Document Management and Sharing, Customer Relationship Management (CRM), Waterfall Distribution Processing, and Investor Statements. For more information, please visit https://www.imscre.com/.