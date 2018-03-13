IMS Teams with Xcalar to Provide CRE Clients with Actionable Insights for Property Management

Charlotte, NC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/13/2018 --Xcalar, Inc., (www.xcalar.com), a fast-rising Silicon Valley-based Big Data analytics company, today announced teaming up with Investor Management Services (IMS), the leader in software for commercial real estate firms to manage their investors and assets and the only complete solution for investor management, to provide IMS' Advanced Analytics clients with actionable insights to enhance the performance of their real estate properties and identify other opportunities for improvement.



"IMS customers continue to drive operational excellence using the power of insight from data. We chose Xcalar's next generation platform to meet the tremendous growth we are having at IMS and to enable our Advanced Analytics team to deliver predictive analytics through Machine Learning (ML) and Artificial Intelligence (AI) to our clients," said Chris Atkinson, CEO of IMS. "Once a client gets out of static spreadsheets, they look to do more with their live data streams. A technology of this magnitude positions us for continued innovation with a partner that is best in class when it comes to business intelligence."



With Xcalar, IMS can integrate and display disparate data sources in an actionable form, providing clients and their investors complete visibility into real time revenue and expenses and enabling them to more effectively manage the performance of properties, make data-driven decisions about those properties, and attain higher returns.



"IMS is in a unique position to transform how investors receive meaningful information to track and optimize their investments in commercial real estate," said Rebecca YE, Xcalar Co-founder and COO. "By using Xcalar's Data Platform, IMS is able to simplify the ingest of a variety of data sources, such as reports and documents, for discovering faster insights and improving customer experience."



Together, IMS and Xcalar are disrupting the big data space as they apply modern analytics to the CRE market and look to continue that growth in 2018 and beyond.



About IMS

Serving real estate investment firms, Investor Management Services (IMS) is the leader in the investment management software space providing the only all-in-one platform. We enable our customers to better serve their investors while improving the efficiency of their firm. The IMS Platform includes an Investor Dashboard, Document Management and Sharing, Customer Relationship Management (CRM), Waterfall Distribution Processing, and Analytics.



For more information, please visit http://www.imscre.com.



About Xcalar

Xcalar (@xcalarinc) provides an open and extensible cloud-scale analytics platform. Its powerful suite of products for data engineering, data science, scale-out data warehousing, and ad-hoc analytics scales to hundreds of nodes, thousands of users, and petabytes of data, on-cloud and on-premises.



More information is available at http://www.xcalar.com.