IMSI Design Introduces TurboCAD Expert 2017

Novato, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/17/2017 --IMSI® Design, a leading CAD software developer, today announced a new addition to its TurboCAD product line titled TurboCAD Expert 2017, a 2D/3D CAD application for Windows® desktop PCs.



TurboCAD Expert is for experienced 2D/3D CAD users already familiar with AutoCAD or AutoCAD LT looking for a powerful alternative. It offers all of the 2-dimensional drafting and design tools users require, with an optional AutoCAD®-like 2D drafting interface, complete with command line and dynamic input cursor, which simplifies the transition from AutoCAD. TurboCAD Expert also includes the easy to use 2D and 3D design tools common to TurboCAD, as well as many advanced features that CAD professionals want including 2D geometric and dimensional constraints, a collection of architectural design tools, 3D surface modeling tools for mechanical design, photorealistic rendering features, database connectivity with customizable reporting, and support for dozens of industry standard CAD and graphic file formats.



"The addition of TurboCAD Expert is part of the company's plan to streamline our product offerings and more clearly define each product's position in the marketplace," explains Bob Mayer, President of IMSI Design. "With the release of TurboCAD Pro Platinum 2017, we combined our TurboCAD Pro and TurboCAD Pro Platinum products into one high-end professional product," Mayer continued. "Now TurboCAD Expert replaces our TurboCAD LTE and TurboCAD LTE Pro products as an affordable AutoCAD alternative, and acts as a stepping stone for TurboCAD Deluxe users looking for more advanced design features and additional file interoperability."



Key Features in TurboCAD Expert include:



- Complete set of 2D/3D Design Tools

- AutoCAD®-like 2D drafting interface option

- Command Line with Dynamic Input Cursor

- PDF Underlay

- Arrow Tools

- 2D Geometric and Dimension Constraints

- Surface Modeling Tools

- Intelligent (Parametric) Attribute-rich, Architectural Objects

- Architectural Design and Documentation Tools

- Photorealistic Rendering, materials, and lighting

- Database Connectivity with Customizable Reporting

- Point Cloud Support

- AutoCAD (DXF, DWG, and DWF) File Compatibility

- Enhanced SketchUp File (SKP) Import

- 3D Printer Support via .STL Import and Export

- Import and Open of 25 file formats

- Export, Save As, and Publish 27 file formats



Features New to TurboCAD in 2017 include:



- Image Management Palette

- Table Editing / Attachable Data

- Timestamp

- Centerline and Center Mark

- Relative Angle Field

- Scale by Two Points

- Intelligent Scaling

- Fit to Scale for Door and Window Custom Blocks

- House Builder Wizard

- Roof Slab Openings

- Enhanced Photo-realistic Shaders

- Geo-located Sun Support

- Caustics for Sun Lights

- Physical Sky Lighting

- Volumetric Effects

- Improved AutoCAD (DXF, DWG, and DWF)

- 3D PDF (.U3D) Export

- Google Earth (KML and KMZ) File Support

- Point Cloud (PCD, PCG, XYZ, ASC) File Support

- TurboApps (TAP) file import from mobile devices



Availability and Pricing



TurboCAD Expert 2017 is now available for $499.99 USD for a full, permanent license.



For more information, download a 30-day trial, or to upgrade online, please visit http://www.TurboCAD.com or call IMSI Design at 800-833-8082 (415-483-8000).



About IMSI Design

IMSI Design is a global leader in mechanical and architectural CAD (Computer Aided Design) and a pioneer in mobile solutions for the AEC (Architectural, Engineering, and Construction) industry. With over 16 million products distributed since 1988, IMSI Design products include the award-winning TurboCAD®, DesignCAD™, TurboFloorPlan®, TurboViewer®, TurboReview®, and TurboSite® families of precision design applications for desktop and mobile.



Please visit http://www.TurboCAD.com for more information.