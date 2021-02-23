Enhance business and career opportunities by using positive sexual energy.

Montreal, QC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/23/2021 --Gender and sexual relations have been boiling up in business and the workplace for some time. After the #metoo movement, the situation is even more tense, muddy, and confusing. For centuries, we have tried to keep sex relegated to the conjugal bed and the taboo underground. When in reality, it's everywhere and in everyone.



According to Bobbi Bidochka, by learning about our Sexual Intelligence in Business, we can better navigate this environment, flip the script on sex, start celebrating pleasure, and learn how our sexual energy can enhance and 10x our careers and business. In her recently launched book, Sexual Intelligence in Business: Provoke Conversation, Empower Yourself & Enhance Your Business, Bobbi felt compelled to write in response to the new obstacles we all face in a #metoo era and what appears to be a new form of sexual repression.



"For too long, women have been accused of being manipulative femmes fatales if their sexuality was too blatant. For men, we now treat them all like they are one sex joke away from sexual harassment and sexual violence." - Bobbi Bidochka



In Sexual Intelligence in Business, Bobbi Bidochka dives into topics that live at the intersection of sex and business, such as power, patriarchy, sexism, identity, and workplace affairs and a critique on the #metoo movement. She explores the idea that there are positive sexual energies that can empower and help you enhance your business and career such as erotic capital, sexual transmutation, sexual neurochemicals.



Sexual Intelligence should be a respectable characteristic as is artistic creativity, athletic ability, business savvy, or engineering ingenuity. With Emotional and Intelligence Quotient already in play, Sexual Intelligence is next level.



Bobbi Bidochka Entrepreneur, Business Professional, Mother of two, and accidental author of Sexual Intelligence in Business. Eternally outspoken, she was inspired by Women and Gender Studies at university and her lived experience building a business in a male dominated sector. Earning a degree in Political Science affords her a diverse lens to view the world and how people, institutions, organizations make decisions and navigate power relations. Bobbi is a strong advocate for equity, diversity, and inclusion, and co-founded WIN4Science, to encourage young women scientists to remain in academia.



Bobbi has worked in nearly every sector, industry, corporate, non-profit, government, arts, academia, startup, and venture capital and acquired education from over six institutions in areas of humanities, accounting, arts, and social enterprise. This gives Bobbi a wide spectrum of knowledge and experience that is extremely unique… oh the stories she tells! Taking this expertise and insights, Bobbi created imagine ideation, a firm that moves ideas forward by connected experiences and ecosystem diplomacy. With such an intensely varied background, she is able to facilitate discussions between sectors and disciplines that may not normally understand each other. As a natural networker and constant connector, Bobbi participates as a mentor to startups, taking on board member and advisory roles.



There is much to accomplish in this world, and it is important to Bobbi that she makes a positive contribution to society and that her work has impact. Bobbi believes strongly that Love, Sex and Power in Business are the engines that drive everything. We cannot separate these primal components. As a girl from Saskatchewan, Bobbi hopes that her legacy and contribution to society will reflect her efforts in breaking down sex taboos. As a change agent and a fierce sex positive advocate, Bobbi is fighting for a sex-friendly world, one opinion at a time.