San Francisco, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/05/2019 --SAN FRANCISCO, CA, 11/04/2019: SVCMS, LLC, a California based company organizing events focused on cell-cultured meat and future food technologies, is hosting a panel dedicated to cell-cultured meat technology as it relates to the pet food industry.



The panel is being moderated by Philip Steir of Earth Animal. Philip Steir is a Grammy award-winning music producer with a long track record of successful productions in a wide variety of music genres. He spent several decades as a music producer working with recording artists, film directors, television producers, record labels and advertising executives. He was a highly successful remixer, music supervisor and TV composer as well. He also co-founded and played drums in the critically-acclaimed and popular animal rights band, Consolidated in the 1990s. Philip has also been a long-time vegan, animal rights advocate and after more than 25 years in the music business, has moved on to follow his mission to help bring an end to the use of animals as food. He recently joined forces with the well respected; long-time established holistic pet food company Earth Animal to create alternative proteins that will help them replace the animal products in their supply chain.



Additional panelists include Dr. Abril Estrada of Wild Earth, Rich Kelleman of Bond Pet Foods, and Joshua Errett of Because Animals.



Dr. Abril Estrada is co-founder and Chief Product Officer at Wild Earth, Inc., the first biotech company leveraging cellular agriculture and alternative proteins for use in commercial pet food. She currently leads the Science and Innovation, as well as the Operations teams at Wild Earth, where her most recent development efforts have focused on the use of fungal- and plant-based proteins to create animal-free, nutritionally complete dog food. Abril has a Chemistry degree from the University of Texas at El Paso, a Ph.D. in Biomaterials Chemistry from the University of California Santa Barbara, and 10 years of experience in product research and development, where she has explored colloid science, materials science, oxidation chemistry and food science to create innovative consumer goods. As a scientist and entrepreneur, Abril is passionate about bringing to market innovative products that are not just environmentally sustainable, but also cruelty-free.



Rich is the Co-Founder and CEO of Bond Pet Foods, a Boulder-based start-up that's working with biotechnology to make pet food from microbial and animal proteins like chicken, turkey and fish, without the animal. Before diving into the world of pets and food tech, Rich was a strategic planner at a number of advertising agencies for more than 20 years including CP+B, Upshot, FCB and Fallon, where he lead brand strategy for brands like Burger King, P&G, Kellogg's, and Coca-Cola. Rich has a B.A. in Marketing from Boston College, with additional study at Stanford University's Center for Social Innovation.



Joshua Errett is the cofounder of Because Animals, a company using biotechnology to reinvent pet food. He has worked as a journalist, banker and, most importantly, cat rescuer.



In previous years, events hosted by the Cultured Meat Symposium included scientists, researchers, key industry experts, investors, and members of the traditional meat, poultry, and seafood industries. The 2019 edition of the conference, the Cultured Meat Symposium, is focused on inspiring Silicon Valley high tech investors and entrepreneurs to get involved with cell-cultured meats and future food technologies.



The Cultured Meat Symposium (CMS) is to be held at Bespoke Events in the Westfield San Francisco Centre. CMS is the largest conference focused exclusively on cell-cultured meat, poultry, and seafood. Event sponsors for the 2019 event include Sartorius Stedim Biotech; ORF Genetics; ChemoMetec; Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany; Benchling; Texture Technologies Corp; Aleph Farms, and Black & Veatch. The event will feature speakers from the industry including researchers, food scientists, flavor chemists, directors, and investors. The event will also include demonstrations from some of the industry's most recent developments. Attendees are invited to come and explore the exploding field of cultivated meat.



Produced and Managed by SVCMS, LLC, CMS19 will run Nov. 14-15, 2019 in San Francisco, California. CMS19 will connect influential industry leaders across the cell-cultured meat industry. Cell-cultured meat producers, traditional meat industry professionals, and promising entrepreneurs will come together to transform the future of meat. Symposium topics include technology, commercialization, and regulation of cell-cultured meat, poultry, and seafood. Visit CMS19.com for the latest CMS updates and to register for CMS19.



Website URL: www.cms19.com



Facebook: www.facebook.com/cmsymp

Twitter: www.twitter.com/cmsymp

Instagram: www.instagram.com/cmsymp



Press Contact:

Florine Schmidt

Marketing Manager

florine@cmsymposium.com