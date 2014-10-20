In Appreciation of Creating Business Partnerships, Transparent Merchant Services Announces the Official Launch of the Transparent Affiliate Program

Scottsdale, AZ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/20/2014 --Transparent Merchant Services (http://www.trytransparent.com) is proud to announce the launch of a new affiliate marketing program. Much like Transparent’s contract-free merchant accounts, The Transparent Affiliate Program is simplified and ideal for building profitable business connections. This program offers the highest payouts for acquisitions with the least amount of effort required.



Empowering Businesses from Affiliation to Acquisition

Participation in the Transparent Affiliate Program requires no knowledge or experience in selling, nor expertise in Merchant Services. This program is ideal for marketing companies, Value-Added Resellers, consultants, web-hosting service providers, web designers, entrepreneurs, work-from-home representatives, and business owners of all walks seeking business-to-business relationships. “The Transparent Affiliate Program was developed to reward our existing partners, and to encourage new partnerships by offering a very simple and easy to market program that increases both revenue and service offerings for our affiliates.” says Dustin Sparman, Founder of Transparent Merchant Services. “Whether you’re a national software provider with thousands of customers or a motivated college kid looking to earn a few extra dollars, this program is built for you.”



More Opportunities for Affiliates



The Transparent Affiliate Program offers the following benefits for businesses and individuals:



- Opportunity to Earn Additional Income with no selling necessary.

- Fastest payouts in the industry.

- Bonus commission after 90 days.

- Simplified leads submission process.

- Convenient tracking of leads and payouts with access to affiliate tools.

- Dedicated Affiliate Manager available by phone, email and IM.

- No minimum qualifications

- No confusing tiered commission schedules.

- Affiliate resource center with customized marketing toolbox



Anyone and everyone can participate in the Transparent Affiliate program, it’s as simple as referring a qualified merchant to Transparent Merchant Services. Each Affiliate will be given an affiliate tracking ID upon approval by Transparent Merchant Services to track both online and offline referrals. For greater convenience, Transparent has built a marketing toolbox full of collateral and can also customize the banners and landing pages to best fit your marketing message.



Transparent believes in providing merchant services that are mutually beneficial to the growth and success of small-to-medium sized businesses. The Transparent Affiliate Program provides new opportunities for businesses and individuals to succeed. For more information on how to sign up for the program, please visit here



About Transparent Merchant Services

Transparent is a merchant processor offering a simplified service for small-to-medium businesses. Transparent offers a better solution for accepting payments whether in-store, online, or both. For a small monthly and per transaction fee, Transparent charges the direct rates issued by the major credit card associations with no additional or hidden costs. Tailored to the growth of your business, Transparent goes the extra mile with a service that is free of sign-up fees, contracts, and commitments: only trust and confidence.



MEDIA CONTACT:

Attn: Media Inquiries

info@trytransparent.com

8300 North Hayden Road

Suite A-207 Scottsdale AZ 85258

855-41-TRY-US