In-Depth Guide to 2018 Labor Day Mattress Sales Published by Sleep Junkie

Los Angeles, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/31/2018 --America's day for celebrating its hard workers, Labor Day is also synonymous with leisure and retail sales. The mattress industry continues to herald Labor Day as one of the top retail days of the year, and as such, many stores offer some of their best deals to attract shoppers.



Each year, the Sleep Junkie blog looks at national Labor Day mattress sales to provide a useful resource for prospective bed buyers. Titled, "Find the Best Labor Day Mattress Sale in 2018", the guide lists and compares the top national deals in addition to delivering tips for shoppers unfamiliar with the market.



Retailers present dozens of beds in their ads, which can make shopping daunting. Sleep Junkie researches each store, checking reviews, specifications, and value. Editors then compare offers side by side in tables for quick reading. Editors also highlight a few Best Picks. This year, they include sales from Amerisleep and Serta.



About twenty beds are compared in detailed tables, grouped by price. This includes both entry level and mid-price selections under $1500 as well as higher end luxury deals so readers can easily find what is on sale this season within their budget.



For those who prefer diving in deeper, Sleep Junkie provides a complete list of all deals published by national retail stores and websites. Retailers offering Labor Day mattress sales in 2018 include Sears, Macy's, Sleepy's, Leesa, Mattress Firm, Amerisleep, Serta, and more



Following the discussion of what trends shoppers can expect to find this summer, the Sleep Junkie looks at a few pointers for finding the best mattress. The guide mentions researching early, setting a budget, reading reviews, checking quality and warranty details, and taking care to avoid common sales pressures.



Visitors can also browse several guides to different types of beds, sleep tips, and brand comparisons for a deeper look at choosing the best mattress for a great night's sleep.



About SleepJunkie.org

SleepJunkie.org, featured in USA Today and Forbes, is a blog dedicated to all things sleep, from mattresses, bedding, to research and more. With a focus on making mattress research easier, the website offers independent assessments and reviews of the latest brands and technologies. Readers also enjoy timely updates on mattress-related news and expert help in selecting the best mattress to fit their needs and lifestyle.