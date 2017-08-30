In-Depth Guide to Labor Day Mattress Sales Released by Sleep Junkie

Seattle, WA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/30/2017 --Created as a day to celebrate America's hard workers, Labor Day has also become synonymous with leisure and retail sales. The mattress business continues to herald Labor Day as one of the top retail days of the year, and as such many retailers offer some of their best deals to attract shoppers.



In an effort to provide a resource for prospective bed buyers, the Sleep Junkie blog takes a look at this year's national Labor Day mattress sales in a newly-published guide. Titled, "Find the Best Labor Day Mattress Sale in 2017 from Sears, Macys & More", the website lists and compares the top national deals in addition to delivering useful tips for shoppers.



Retailers present dozens of beds in their ads, which can make shopping daunting. Sleep Junkie researches reviews, specifications and value to provide a source for comparing offers side by side quickly. Editors also highlight a few Best Picks. This year, they include sales from Amerisleep and Serta.



Twenty beds are compared in detailed tables, grouped by price. This includes both entry level and mid-price selections under $1500 as well as higher end luxury deals so readers can easily find what is on offer within their budget.



For those who prefer diving in deeper, Sleep Junkie provides a complete list of all deals published by national retail stores and websites. Retailers offering Labor Day mattress sales in 2017 include Sears, Macy's, Sleepy's, Mattress Firm, Amerisleep, Serta, and more



Following the discussion of what deals shoppers can expect to find, the Sleep Junkie looks at few pointers for finding the best mattress. The guide mentions researching early, setting a budget, reading reviews, checking quality and warranty details, and taking care to avoid common sales pressures.



The website provides several guides to different types of beds, sleep tips and brand comparisons as well for those seeking information on mattresses.



About SleepJunkie.org

SleepJunkie.org, featured in USA Today and Forbes, is a blog dedicated to all things sleep, from mattresses, bedding, to research and more. With a focus on making mattress research easier, the website offers independent assessments and reviews of the latest brands and technologies. Readers also enjoy timely updates on mattress-related news and expert help in selecting the best mattress to fit their needs and lifestyle.